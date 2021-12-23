Key binding for keyboards is available now in Trash Sailors!

Hello brave sailors!

Happy holidays! Thank you all again for the continuous support and feedback. We have worked tirelessly to bring out changes and fixes that address some of the common issues reported and are glad to let you know that another update is live now!

Please try out the latest version and let us know what you think. If it does deliver an enjoyable experience for you, please don't hesitate to leave a review on our page. This will help us greatly in collecting feedback, improving the game and gathering more sailors on board! We appreciate your input in advance!

Leave a review now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/

**

Allows key binding for keyboards;

Fixed the previous issues on loading obstacles for Level 1 tutorial in single player mode.

Fixed the bug where the second character's animation during the single-player tutorial did not work properly.

Makes steering and balancing the raft easier!

**

We appreciate your patience and please share your thoughts in our social channels!

_

_

Thank you again and hope you enjoy the holidays!