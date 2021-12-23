 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trash Sailors update for 23 December 2021

Key binding for keyboards is available now in Trash Sailors!

Share · View all patches · Build 7929323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello brave sailors!

Happy holidays! Thank you all again for the continuous support and feedback. We have worked tirelessly to bring out changes and fixes that address some of the common issues reported and are glad to let you know that another update is live now!

Please try out the latest version and let us know what you think. If it does deliver an enjoyable experience for you, please don't hesitate to leave a review on our page. This will help us greatly in collecting feedback, improving the game and gathering more sailors on board! We appreciate your input in advance!

Leave a review now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/

This update:

**

  • Allows key binding for keyboards;
  • Fixed the previous issues on loading obstacles for Level 1 tutorial in single player mode.
  • Fixed the bug where the second character's animation during the single-player tutorial did not work properly.
  • Makes steering and balancing the raft easier!

**

We appreciate your patience and please share your thoughts in our social channels!

_

_

Thank you again and hope you enjoy the holidays!

Changed files in this update

Trash Sailors Content Depot 1132031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.