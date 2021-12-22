Patch v1.1.0: Major UI, Graphics and Gameplay enhancements

This patch provides tons of Gameplay and UI improvements as well as a first-level preview for the upcoming GOTD (Game-of-the-decade) edition.
New Features
- Rework menu and hud entirely
- Add the first level of the new campaign "GOTD-Edition"
- Add framework for unlockables
- Add more soundtracks and sound effects to improve immersion and Christmas mood
- Add savegame management to enable continuing the game from a previous state
- Add scores and statistics
- Add new animations for Santa
- Add credits screen
- Add several new props
- Add weather effects
Improvements
- Made Santa control scheme more direct
- Improved balancing and playability for all levels
- Improve visuals and sounds when teleporting
- Make settings accessible in-game
- Improve and update splash screen
- Improve overall menu experience
- Actually, make the "Grinch" Elf behave as designed
- Improve rendering performance
- Improve camera
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue with button triggering
- Fixed an issue with disappearing animations
