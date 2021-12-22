 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Naughty Elves update for 22 December 2021

Patch v1.1.0: Major UI, Graphics and Gameplay enhancements

Share · View all patches · Build 7929294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch provides tons of Gameplay and UI improvements as well as a first-level preview for the upcoming GOTD (Game-of-the-decade) edition.

New Features

  • Rework menu and hud entirely
  • Add the first level of the new campaign &quot;GOTD-Edition&quot;
  • Add framework for unlockables
  • Add more soundtracks and sound effects to improve immersion and Christmas mood
  • Add savegame management to enable continuing the game from a previous state
  • Add scores and statistics
  • Add new animations for Santa
  • Add credits screen
  • Add several new props
  • Add weather effects

Improvements

  • Made Santa control scheme more direct
  • Improved balancing and playability for all levels
  • Improve visuals and sounds when teleporting
  • Make settings accessible in-game
  • Improve and update splash screen
  • Improve overall menu experience
  • Actually, make the &quot;Grinch&quot; Elf behave as designed
  • Improve rendering performance
  • Improve camera

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue with button triggering
  • Fixed an issue with disappearing animations

Changed files in this update

Naughty Elves - Windows Depot 750621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.