The Winter holidays are coming and we’re always excited to gift additional outfit options to our players. This time, we decided to add a Leather Cat Mask for free.

Not very festive, you say? Then you must not be aware that 2022 will be the year of the Tiger. And, of course, the year of Tomie for good slave boys.

Stay tuned, remember to take care of yourself, look forward to our new, big releases in 2022 and...



See you at the session!