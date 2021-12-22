Christmas Mini Update! || ROADMAP || ALPHA V 0.6986

Hello fellow players!
Christmas is around the corner and I decided to sweeten the time for you with a little mini update for No Time.
I've added a new mode of defending yourself against bullies! Throw things at them!
Or you can be a nuisance to citizen, it's up to you really.
But watch out since certain items that have glass can break now upon impact!
In the next couple days you can expect some No Time collectable cards to become public!
Half of your deck gets unlocked by playtime, the rest will be gained by exchanging them with other players!
Next years Roadmap is very exciting and I wanted to share the first half of it with you!
Keep in mind the dates may be a bit vague and can be changed based on how long they will take.
January-March
- Translate the game into german
- First steps into mod support and a Steam Work shop (First steps will be the ability of custom items, later custom car models)
April-May
- Westwood SideQuest
- Continuation of the Epilogue Quest
June
- Translate the game into polish
I wish you a blessed Christmas time.
Gods blessings upon you all.
-Erathor
December 20th 2021 V 0.6986
- Added a quality slider for the cloud renderer
- Added a little camodo side story, read more in the urban book
- Added a set of Community Items
- Added breaking of most glass items upon throwing or punching with them
- Added item damage upon throwing
- Added Edward reacting to you using the coffee machine too many times
- Outsourced the Loading Screen Text for translation purposes
- Revamped the npc marker icons to be 3D
- Revamped sandies appearance
- Revamped interior window materials
- Revamped the infini coffee effect
- Moved the elevator buttons down so it looks like Edward is actually punching it and not the wall
- Fixed the issue during ACT III where in the items at the jet would not spawn
- Fixed the steering wheels head light button from not making any sound
- Fixed the clouds from blending with the ocean on the horizon
- Fixed the changelog book from persisting during the jump animation in the menu
- Fixed the coco crabs texture
- Fixed some lightmaps
p1
- Fixed The Credits Scroll from going over screen
- Fixed some issues with the radio not playing
Changed files in this update