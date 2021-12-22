Christmas Mini Update! || ROADMAP || ALPHA V 0.6986

Hello fellow players!

Christmas is around the corner and I decided to sweeten the time for you with a little mini update for No Time.

I've added a new mode of defending yourself against bullies! Throw things at them!



Or you can be a nuisance to citizen, it's up to you really.

But watch out since certain items that have glass can break now upon impact!

In the next couple days you can expect some No Time collectable cards to become public!

Half of your deck gets unlocked by playtime, the rest will be gained by exchanging them with other players!



Next years Roadmap is very exciting and I wanted to share the first half of it with you!

Keep in mind the dates may be a bit vague and can be changed based on how long they will take.

January-March

Translate the game into german

First steps into mod support and a Steam Work shop (First steps will be the ability of custom items, later custom car models)

April-May

April-May Westwood SideQuest

Continuation of the Epilogue Quest

June

June Translate the game into polish



I wish you a blessed Christmas time.

Gods blessings upon you all.

-Erathor

December 20th 2021 V 0.6986