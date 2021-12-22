Bunhouse Changelog 1.1.4

Changelog 1.1.4
ADDED: Cheat code (at suspicious stump) to toggle out of winter update, per player requests (code is 28456)
- Note: this code will override any seasonal event (even future ones) until the code is put in again
ADDED: A box at the end of the dock to make it more apparent of how to start the fishing game for new players
ADDED: A text box to remind players they can pause during fishing to see rowing and fishing game controls
CHANGED: Seed name text is now green for the winter event for easier visibility against the snow
CHANGED: Made snow landscape slightly darker for better visibility as well
Changed files in this update