Bunhouse update for 22 December 2021

Bunhouse Changelog 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7929082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.1.4

ADDED: Cheat code (at suspicious stump) to toggle out of winter update, per player requests (code is 28456)

  • Note: this code will override any seasonal event (even future ones) until the code is put in again

    ADDED: A box at the end of the dock to make it more apparent of how to start the fishing game for new players

    ADDED: A text box to remind players they can pause during fishing to see rowing and fishing game controls

CHANGED: Seed name text is now green for the winter event for easier visibility against the snow

CHANGED: Made snow landscape slightly darker for better visibility as well

