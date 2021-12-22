Secret Government in the Steam Winter Sale!

Greetings everyone!

The holiday season is here once again, and that can mean only one thing for all PC gamers: Steam Winter Sale is here! If you've been waiting for a chance to grab Secret Government at a lower price, wait no more - it is now at 66% off, and with the recent major update improving the game greatly, there has never been a better time to buy it and start ruling the world from the shadows!

These incredible offers are valid now through January 5th, so don't miss your chance and grab the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/946990/Secret_Government/

For the connoisseurs among you who would enjoy the beautiful artbook and soundtrack of the game, you might also consider purchasing the new Deluxe Edition, which, besides the game itself, contains these very items!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24125/Secret_Government_Deluxe_Edition/

And once you've played the game, please, give use feedback in form of a Steam review, in the discussions or come chat to our Discord server. It is very much appreciated and helps us make the game even better for our fans!