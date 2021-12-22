 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Mole Men update for 22 December 2021

Reworked Challenge Mode and Winter Sales

Share · View all patches · Build 7928959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The winter sales are here!

To celebrate, we've concocted a new Challenge Mode that will put your skills to the test!

This new mode offers a faster gameplay experience than the Story Mode thanks to the travel between missions through the dimensional portals.

We have also added new missions, weapons, equipment and secrets that we let you discover during your galactic adventures!

Finally, many bugs have been fixed and we have improved the game's performance.

Happy holidays to all of you from the Molton Studio team!

Changed files in this update

The Mole Men Content Depot 1442841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.