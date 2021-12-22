Reworked Challenge Mode and Winter Sales

Share · View all patches · Build 7928959 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 19:39:15 UTC by Wendy

The winter sales are here!

To celebrate, we've concocted a new Challenge Mode that will put your skills to the test!

This new mode offers a faster gameplay experience than the Story Mode thanks to the travel between missions through the dimensional portals.

We have also added new missions, weapons, equipment and secrets that we let you discover during your galactic adventures!

Finally, many bugs have been fixed and we have improved the game's performance.

Happy holidays to all of you from the Molton Studio team!