Patch 66.4 Notes

We've been hard at work digging into performance issues, and wanted to get a patch out to you as soon as possible to fix severe issues some players are experiencing.
Performance optimizations
- Changed how we record game logs, which was the major performance issue in our last patch. (Of note, our recording logs can now be read by other applications mid-game.)
- Lowered resolution of many of our textures.
- Fix for servers failing to shutdown after all players disconnect.
Bug fixes
- Our last patch had unintentionally shortened the amount of shop time after long brawls. This patch introduces some changes to better account for the length of brawls in determining the amount of shop time. We expect to continue iterating on this, so please let us know how the time each round is feeling!
- Fixed an issue where giving double one character's stats to another could lead to integer overflow, shrinking the buffed character instead of making it bigger.
- Buffs to characters in your shop (such as Fairy Tail) no longer apply to characters created in the shop due to lack of space in your hand.
- Characters you own now show their base gold cost (instead of showing any cost modifications).
- Fixed a bug with Mirror Mirror where owned characters that didn't start the brawl were getting re-summoned. (For example: a character turned into a Pig by Pigomorph, or Mordred summoning a character from your hand.)
