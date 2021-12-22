 Skip to content

Epic Roller Coasters update for 22 December 2021

Pterodactyl Flight

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! First, we would like to wish you Happy holidays!

A new adventure took place in the kingdom of dinosaurs! The jeep roller coaster cart is too heavy to cross the waterfall and was going to crash, but luckily, there were dinosaurs to help us there!

The pterodactyl flight is a small new interaction on T-Rex Kingdom ride and I am sure you are going to love it!

Also, new things in this version:

  • Armageddon remastered;
  • Twilight has new residents;
  • Secret Cave has few new improvements.

Don’t forget to also check our social media for more updates!

Kind Regards,

B4T Games.

