 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

World of MiniMonsters update for 22 December 2021

UPDATE #7 - VOID MONSTERS

Share · View all patches · Build 7928925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new WOM update brings 7 new MiniMonsters (4 Bronze, 2 Silver, 1 Gold).

The game will be this week with a 66% discount for the Winter sales, so it's a good opportunity to try these new MiniMonsters in combat.

Changelog (v1.3):

ADD

  • New Skill: Void
  • New MiniMonster: Flowy
  • New MiniMonster: Hornet
  • New MiniMonster: Phoenix
  • New MiniMonster: Treant
  • New MiniMonster: Void Squirrel
  • New MiniMonster: Void Fish
  • New MiniMonster: Great Void

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed a text in the 'The wild Islands' quest that indicated you needed an AIR MiniMonster when it actually required a WATER MiniMonster.
  • Fixed an issue where the special HEAL or POISON skill message was not displaying correctly when clicking on its button on the battle screen.
  • Fixed an issue where deleting a MiniMonster would still show blast damage in its data.

Changed files in this update

World of MiniMonsters Content Depot 1730381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.