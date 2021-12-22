UPDATE #7 - VOID MONSTERS

This new WOM update brings 7 new MiniMonsters (4 Bronze, 2 Silver, 1 Gold).
The game will be this week with a 66% discount for the Winter sales, so it's a good opportunity to try these new MiniMonsters in combat.
Changelog (v1.3):
ADD
- New Skill: Void
- New MiniMonster: Flowy
- New MiniMonster: Hornet
- New MiniMonster: Phoenix
- New MiniMonster: Treant
- New MiniMonster: Void Squirrel
- New MiniMonster: Void Fish
- New MiniMonster: Great Void
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed a text in the 'The wild Islands' quest that indicated you needed an AIR MiniMonster when it actually required a WATER MiniMonster.
- Fixed an issue where the special HEAL or POISON skill message was not displaying correctly when clicking on its button on the battle screen.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a MiniMonster would still show blast damage in its data.
