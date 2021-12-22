Patch 0.8.2

Hi,
today there is a small update for Indoorlands.
Changes
Added
- When selecting CyR parts you will now find a duplicate button (also works with CTRL+D)
- When publishing workshop items you can now choose if you want to publish them directly to public or not
Improved
- The save files of the parks are now much smaller
- Loading times reduced a bit, so hopefully less "This process is not responding" in the loading screen
Fixed
- Some error / feedback reports were not transmitted correctly to our server, because the amount of data (game state, log) was too big. If you have sent error messages before and feel that we don't respond to them at all, feel free to send them again.
- The automatic programs often did not play in the park overview
- The preview pictures of rides from the workshop are now also displayed correctly in the ride store
- The hall ceiling did not adapt to the rides built in the CyR editor
- The CyR hinge component sometimes caused wild movements when loading the ride.
- "Save Park" removed from the CyR Editor
- In the CyR editor, anchor points were sometimes usable after loading that should have been turned off
- Wrong data could be uploaded to the workshop
- When switching frequently between park and detail view, a bit too much memory could be used
- Sometimes newly saved rides from CyR did not show up in the load menu
- The CyR plate part had no selection visualization
- Names of custom rides were not correctly displayed in info box
Thanks for your bug reports and feedback. Remember, the red button with bug icon in the top bar is the fastest way to submit feedback. Feel free to join us on our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ) or post in the STEAM discussions.
Once again, we wish you a pleasant holiday season. If you are still looking for a gift, we have a suggestion ːsteamhappyː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1378890/Indoorlands/
- Your Team Pixelsplit
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update