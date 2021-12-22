【2021 Dec. 22nd】Maintenance and Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Player,

All servers will be down for maintenance at 11 pm UTC. The maintenance is expected to last for 90 minutes. Please get ready to log off to avoid unnecessary loss. The following updates are expected after the maintenance:

New Content:

Added New Year Event (2021 Dec. 23rd 16:00-2022 Jan. 2nd 16:00 UTC)

(1) You will have a chance to get New Year Exclusive Items by defeating golden border and dragon-patterned golden border warriors of tier 20 and above (You can use a torch to ignite the fireworks).

(2) When you complete the daily guild quest, you will get the new year rewards, including snowball and new year outfit fragments (You can unlock the new year outfit in the outfit panel by collecting enough fragments).

(3) There will be sky lanterns dropping from the night sky randomly on the world map. Open the sky lantern’s inventory to get various rewards. You also have a chance to get a Cloud-piercing arrow by defeating warriors. You can shoot the cloud-piercing arrow into the sky and summon the sky lantern randomly in a specified area. Added Lamppost as a new decorative building. Added Horse Location Reset function (This function is not available inside a building, but you can reset horse location in the county, fortress, commandery, and world map). Added Siege Talent Book

Fixes and Optimizations

Optimized the refresh mechanism of decay status about building mounted on cart and wagon. The decay status will refresh immediately when the building is mounted or unmounted. Optimized the reset mechanism of vehicles. Now you can reset the vehicle in the area where it’s forbidden to place buildings. Added Cancel button to the panel of Update Device Password. Added show/hide password function to the panel of secondary passwords. Added a notification when the Player dropped from the horse because the Player was using a low-quality rein to tame a high-quality horse. Optimized the location where the horse is retrieved from the stable. Adjusted the requirement of training horses in the stable. Now the horse trainer can start to work when his Fullness is higher than 10%, and when at the same time the horse’s Fullness is higher than 80%, then the horse trainer can train the horse. Added the weight info of all items in the inventory. Added a notification for inventory’s carry weight info on the left side of the sidebar. Added notifications for the warrior’s abnormal status and carry weight info. Reduced the weight of the watch tower’s ammo from 1 to 0.2. Adjusted the usage of the wallet. Now the Player can’t put copper coins into the wallet and drop them on the ground; instead, the Player should send the copper coins by specifying the receiver’s game ID, and the receiver must be in the same server. Now the secondary password must be six characters (The password already set won’t be affected). The secondary password allows wrong entry no more than 3 times a day. Now the player can’t do lobby cross-server teleport when they have items in stage station or guild logistic department waiting to be stored.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the warrior can’t gain resistance by eating food. Fixed an issue causing the boundary marker’s HP to reduce after the server restarts. Fixed the situation where the cooldown for items’ cross-server teleport is removed when placing the character’s inventory items into the cross-server teleport inventory. Fixed the situation where the Player can’t add food into the animal pen when the Mood value is full. Fixed an issue causing the veteran player’s cross-server teleport cooldown time to be counted same as the novice. For veteran players, cross server teleport cooldown time is 1 hour. Fixed the situation where the guild member without permission could open the building’s inventory and get the items after entering the password. Fixed the situation where the Player puts a horse in fleeing status into the stable for taming if the Player didn’t retrieve the tamed horse, the horse will keep being in fleeing status. Fixed the situation where the Player can’t plant on the field near the official road. Fixed the situation where sometimes the dead character fails to get the battlefield reward after the battle is over. Fixed an issue causing lobby cross-server teleport to make unassigned horses and warriors be executed. Fixed the situation where the Player can’t transfer the official title. Fixed the situation where sometimes the Player fails to place buildings after joining a guild. Now when the EXP for an art of war book reaches the upper limit, clicking its related EXP boosting item won’t cause the item to be used. Fixed an issue causing the Player to use monocular to see through the wall. Fixed an issue causing the helmet worn by the character to still appear when the Player is using first-person mode. Fixed an issue causing the outfit data to remain after the character is deleted. Fixed the situation where the crafting of metal buildings won’t be affected by building skill’s efficiency.

Private Server related:

Adjusted the max number of mounts that can be assigned. Fixed an issue causing the animal’s attributes to be abnormal when the Player caught the animal by setting traps created by authority setting.

By the way, we are further optimizing the performance of War Elephant Tank and War Rhino Tank, and we will release them later, please stay tuned!

Thank you again for your support and understanding.

The Myth of Empires Team