Version 1.7.1.2: Conquest improvements and more!

Ahoy lads,
Small update time! This time we're introducing a few tweaks for conquest and some other small tweaks.
Patch notes:
Conquest:
- You can now kick another player off the steering wheel (1 minute cooldown for kick and 1 minute cooldown until kicked player can use steering wheel again) conquest only
- You can now respawn at your sunken ship or your new ship
Curse changes:
- Curse health debuff decreased from 25% to 15% so cursed HP is now 85 (up from 75)
Cannon addition:
- Added a slight zoom function to cannons (hold right mouse button)
Visual tweaks:
- Improved texturing of galleon interior gunports
Bug fixes:
- Fixed invisible bridge on Bone Barge conquest map
- Fixed distorted voice commands when using world map
- Revenge kill achievement should work now
