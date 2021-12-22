 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blazing Sails update for 22 December 2021

Version 1.7.1.2: Conquest improvements and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 7928889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy lads,

Small update time! This time we're introducing a few tweaks for conquest and some other small tweaks.

Patch notes:

Conquest:
  • You can now kick another player off the steering wheel (1 minute cooldown for kick and 1 minute cooldown until kicked player can use steering wheel again) conquest only
  • You can now respawn at your sunken ship or your new ship
Curse changes:
  • Curse health debuff decreased from 25% to 15% so cursed HP is now 85 (up from 75)
Cannon addition:
  • Added a slight zoom function to cannons (hold right mouse button)
Visual tweaks:
  • Improved texturing of galleon interior gunports
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed invisible bridge on Bone Barge conquest map
  • Fixed distorted voice commands when using world map
  • Revenge kill achievement should work now

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

Changed files in this update

Blazing Sails Content Depot 1158941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.