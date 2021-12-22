UPDATE #14 - Level 3 Technologies

If the previous update was WOP's biggest to date, this one is even bigger and more important!

Finally, level 3 technologies are included. And along with these 9 new technologies, a lot of new stuff.

Mention that the game is almost finished, and that the release of v1.0 version will come in the next months. Thank you very much for supporting this project.

Changelog v.0.9.7:

ADD

New technology (Level 3): LAB ROBOTS

New technology (Level 3): IMPROVED LABS

New technology (Level 3): IMPROVED MATERIALS

New technology (Level 3): ANDROIDS

New technology (Level 3): SPICE

New technology (Level 3): NEW MATERIALS II

New technology (Level 3): COMBAT ROBOTS

New technology (Level 3): LOGAN'S LAW

New technology (Level 3): CODE DEBUGGED 2.0

New Law: Logan's Law

New Room: Spice Room

New task: Build more spice

New task: Build spice room

New task: Build atomic bomb

New task: Prepare atomic bomb

New dilemma: A citizen ask you about making more spice.

New dilemma: A citizen wants to be a human battery.

New dilemma: A citizen could incresed the energy by 1 for 350 materials.

New tutorial entry: FIRST ADVICES

IMPROVEMENTS

The game code now also checks each turn for any possible errors in the productivity and happiness calculation of each individual citizen.

Added a new code to prevent the bomb from adding more loads than it needs to be operational.

Expanded 'Robots are abominations' dilemma. Now includes security robots and laboratory robots.

Smugglers can now steal Spice.

The tutorial has been expansed.

CHANGES

EastAsia starts the game with 3000 extra materals instead of 2500.

Oceania now has only one android at the start. But it gets a lab robot in return.

The percentage of anti-robots acting against your robots has been increased.

BUGFIXES