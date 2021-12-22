UPDATE #14 - Level 3 Technologies

If the previous update was WOP's biggest to date, this one is even bigger and more important!
Finally, level 3 technologies are included. And along with these 9 new technologies, a lot of new stuff.
Mention that the game is almost finished, and that the release of v1.0 version will come in the next months. Thank you very much for supporting this project.
Changelog v.0.9.7:
ADD
- New technology (Level 3): LAB ROBOTS
- New technology (Level 3): IMPROVED LABS
- New technology (Level 3): IMPROVED MATERIALS
- New technology (Level 3): ANDROIDS
- New technology (Level 3): SPICE
- New technology (Level 3): NEW MATERIALS II
- New technology (Level 3): COMBAT ROBOTS
- New technology (Level 3): LOGAN'S LAW
- New technology (Level 3): CODE DEBUGGED 2.0
- New Law: Logan's Law
- New Room: Spice Room
- New task: Build more spice
- New task: Build spice room
- New task: Build atomic bomb
- New task: Prepare atomic bomb
- New dilemma: A citizen ask you about making more spice.
- New dilemma: A citizen wants to be a human battery.
- New dilemma: A citizen could incresed the energy by 1 for 350 materials.
- New tutorial entry: FIRST ADVICES
IMPROVEMENTS
- The game code now also checks each turn for any possible errors in the productivity and happiness calculation of each individual citizen.
- Added a new code to prevent the bomb from adding more loads than it needs to be operational.
- Expanded 'Robots are abominations' dilemma. Now includes security robots and laboratory robots.
- Smugglers can now steal Spice.
- The tutorial has been expansed.
CHANGES
- EastAsia starts the game with 3000 extra materals instead of 2500.
- Oceania now has only one android at the start. But it gets a lab robot in return.
- The percentage of anti-robots acting against your robots has been increased.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed an issue that did not activate the Attack button when attack turns reached 0.
- Fixed an event bug that could prevent the player from creating security bots.
- Fixed an issue where it would always indicate that the enemy would lose 20 power even if your spy had previously died.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from changing music in the options.
- Fixed an issue where the correct number of citizens in the black list was not being displayed if any of them died.
- Fixed a bug that only showed mining robots killing a citizen when the citizen could also be killed by security robots. (Now also by lab robots).
- Fixed some bugs that did not show the correct type of destroyed robot.
- Some powerful PCs could cause a miscalculation in the productivity of citizens when leaving the punishment screen.
- Fixed a dilemma bug where a citizen threatened to join the Cult of Sirius and never did.
- Fixed an issue where the Utopia Report screen was not displaying correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Game Over screen was not displaying correctly.
- Now the Electroshock technology informs you that it reduces the productivity of the citizen if it is applied.
- Fixed a sound that did not play when you wanted to build a building and did not have enough energy.
- Fixed a typo error in the virus dead citizen message.
