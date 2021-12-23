 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jelle's Marble League update for 23 December 2021

Small bug fix patch now live

Share · View all patches · Build 7928830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved multiplayer messaging and stability.
  • Elimination finish line bug fixed.
  • Sound/music volume sliders.
  • Typos reported in Discord fixed.
  • Balance results different per PC spec bug fixed.
  • Limited team name size.
  • Already present in current build but bug fixed that allows replay speeds from 1/50th up to x2.

Changed files in this update

Jelle's Marble League Content Depot 1772481
  • Loading history…
Jelle's Marble League Depot Mac Depot 1772482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.