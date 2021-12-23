- Improved multiplayer messaging and stability.
- Elimination finish line bug fixed.
- Sound/music volume sliders.
- Typos reported in Discord fixed.
- Balance results different per PC spec bug fixed.
- Limited team name size.
- Already present in current build but bug fixed that allows replay speeds from 1/50th up to x2.
Jelle's Marble League update for 23 December 2021
Small bug fix patch now live
