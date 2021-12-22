Major Update out now!

We are releasing this version right now and coming back new year for more fixing!
- Added 20+ new items to the drop pool. Including a legendary version of those items
- Added 7+ new vehicle's upgrades. Some can be added to all vehicles types.
- Added a new random generated map system.
- Added Mini Bosses based on the type of the level.
- Added/reworked choices to all quests with new types of requirements.
- Added a chest inside the vehicles, making easy to find the reward loot.
- Added a reward system to ambush, mini bosses and at the end of the Ice Storm.
- Added a ice storm level event that modify all enemies and invaders.
- Added night levels with exclusive enemies and invaders.
- Added new UI elements for events and and player information.
- Added skill points to items base on type and rarity.
- Added 5 variations of final bosses. Mothership, Slime, Tower, Ice Slime and Nightmare Ship.
- Added new system for the Cargo's reward. They are random and get better with rarity.
Balance
- Adjusted resource gain from events.
- Added automatic balance based on number of players for invader life.
- Player damage won't change based on the number of players.
- Rebalanced of many skills.
- Rebalance all enemies and invaders.
- Rebalanced ambush and quest invaders.
- Rebalanced EXP gain, now players will also gain EXP from rewards.
- Rebalanced difficulties. It decrease the resource gain and increase the enemy's life.
Sound and Visual FX
- All maps where remade.
- Revised a lot of visual effects.
- Added a projection decal for improved readability of the weapon range.
- Added more sounds effects and better visual feedback in general.
- Correction of many spelling errors.
Fixes
- Hundreds of bugs removed, some added.
Mini Bosses appear guarantee and randomly in the map.
Ice Storm effects a entire level changing enemies and invaders.
With the new update a random modifiers will appear in the levels.
New weapons, rarities and tooltips.
