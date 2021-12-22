 Skip to content

No Captain Allowed! update for 22 December 2021

Major Update out now!

Major Update out now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing this version right now and coming back new year for more fixing!

  • Added 20+ new items to the drop pool. Including a legendary version of those items
  • Added 7+ new vehicle's upgrades. Some can be added to all vehicles types.
  • Added a new random generated map system.
  • Added Mini Bosses based on the type of the level.
  • Added/reworked choices to all quests with new types of requirements.
  • Added a chest inside the vehicles, making easy to find the reward loot.
  • Added a reward system to ambush, mini bosses and at the end of the Ice Storm.
  • Added a ice storm level event that modify all enemies and invaders.
  • Added night levels with exclusive enemies and invaders.
  • Added new UI elements for events and and player information.
  • Added skill points to items base on type and rarity.
  • Added 5 variations of final bosses. Mothership, Slime, Tower, Ice Slime and Nightmare Ship.
  • Added new system for the Cargo's reward. They are random and get better with rarity.

Balance

  • Adjusted resource gain from events.
  • Added automatic balance based on number of players for invader life.
  • Player damage won't change based on the number of players.
  • Rebalanced of many skills.
  • Rebalance all enemies and invaders.
  • Rebalanced ambush and quest invaders.
  • Rebalanced EXP gain, now players will also gain EXP from rewards.
  • Rebalanced difficulties. It decrease the resource gain and increase the enemy's life.

Sound and Visual FX

  • All maps where remade.
  • Revised a lot of visual effects.
  • Added a projection decal for improved readability of the weapon range.
  • Added more sounds effects and better visual feedback in general.
  • Correction of many spelling errors.

Fixes

  • Hundreds of bugs removed, some added.



Mini Bosses appear guarantee and randomly in the map.



Ice Storm effects a entire level changing enemies and invaders.



With the new update a random modifiers will appear in the levels.



New weapons, rarities and tooltips.

