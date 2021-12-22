Added:

Werewolf now wears a Santa hat for the month of December. This will extend to future monsters as well.

More was intended to come out with this update, but a number of problems were met during development. The next update circles around ragdolls for the peasants, as well as re-structuring the internal design of the werewolf and peasants. This will allow the development process to be streamlined with development for the other monster types, as the building blocks will already be there and will just leave for minor adjustments. You can expect this update by the end of the year!

That's all regarding this update; Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!