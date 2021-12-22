 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Night Stalkers update for 22 December 2021

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Share · View all patches · Build 7928745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Werewolf now wears a Santa hat for the month of December. This will extend to future monsters as well.

More was intended to come out with this update, but a number of problems were met during development. The next update circles around ragdolls for the peasants, as well as re-structuring the internal design of the werewolf and peasants. This will allow the development process to be streamlined with development for the other monster types, as the building blocks will already be there and will just leave for minor adjustments. You can expect this update by the end of the year!

That's all regarding this update; Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Changed files in this update

Night Stalkers Content Depot 1476141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.