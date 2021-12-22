 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

My Very Own Light (MVOL) update for 22 December 2021

Winter sales 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7928735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays everyone!

To celebrate the end of the year, MVOL is 40% off from December 22 to January 5th during the winter sales on Steam!

So go ahead and discover the biggest escape game in the world!

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1156482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.