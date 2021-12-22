 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 22 December 2021

Hotfix #3 - Triple Screen menus and Weird revs bug

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 55 MB

Client version = 0.9.3.084

Client BuildID = 7928696

Changelog:

  • Fixed the menus not rendering properly on triple screen resolutions. If still experiencing issues, edit My Documents\My Games\SimBin\RaceRoom Racing Experience\UserData\graphics_options.xml with a notepad and change the value for "webMaxScreenHeight" (line 65) to match the vertical resolution of your monitor.
  • Fixed some strange rev bar behaviour that was occurring when giving fast throttle inputs

