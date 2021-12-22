 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 22 December 2021

Update Version 1.16

Update Version 1.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

  1. Add a camp area, adventurers can cook in the area.

  2. The Ingredients with cooking need to be gotten through the Arachne Safe.

  3. There are many plants in the dungeon which can be gathered, but needing a special item to gather.

Changed files in this update

Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
  • Loading history…
