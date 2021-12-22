⛄ Patch 0.4 - Winter Update

Patch Content Overview

Check out our Winter Update Announcement to get a quick overview of new features and content:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1455840/view/4894847933369444539

Patch Changelog

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

New Content

🌻 Added the "Midwinter" biome, a cozy, snowy winter biome. During the holidays, the new biome will be unlocked by default, afterwards it will require Landscaper V to be completed.

Added Challenge Puzzler VII

Added Challenge Heavy Weight VII

Added Challenge Landscaper V

Added 3 new achievements corresponding to the new challenges above

Localization

🌻 Updated German, French, Spanish, Latinamerican Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Dutch, Ukrainian and Arabic translations

Performance

started reworking handling of objects in memory - this decreases RAM usage and loading times by up to 40% and improves general performance

Usability

🌻 added biome configuration to enable or disable biomes in Classic mode

turned Creative mode configuration into an overlay instead of a menu page

Bugfixes

🌻 Preplaced Tiles no longer appear in Creative Mode

🌻 Completed challenges now show their correct progress on their menu card and ingame icon

🌻 Non-perfect lake edges (e.g. forest / lake, village / lake) no longer count towards puzzler challenge

💛 We would like to give a big Thank You to you, the community. for sticking with us. Especially after the Halloween Update when we had to shift our priorities a bit away from Dorfromantik for our final thesis. We know that 0.4 is not our largest update, but we hope you will enjoy it regardless!

🤍 No matter what or if you celebrate, we hope you can spend time together with people you care about and pass on some love. We all deserve it!