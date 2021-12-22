 Skip to content

Spectrolite update for 22 December 2021

UPDATE 2 - Steam Achievements and more

Hello there everyone!

UPDATE 2 of Spectrolite is live, featuring 30 Steam achievements

with challanges for both new and veteran players, and many other changes!

Oh and Spectrolite is 20% off on Steam for the Winter Sale, if you want to grab a copy for the Holidays!

We wish you all a lovely festive season,

and see you on the leaderboards!

See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 2 here:

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Added 30 Steam Achievements

  • Added option to turn off headbobbing

  • Added Easy Mode suggestion window on time trials

  • Fixed 'Settings' button animation when reopening settings

  • Adjusted platforms on Sunstone

  • Fixed time and ghost mismatch on Aquamarine

  • Fixed soundtrack bug on Spectrolite beginning where music would not start playing if you enter the level with muted music

  • Fixed exit confirmation bug on Spectrolite ending

LIVESPLIT SUPPORT

  • LiveSplit now resets when returning to main menu
  • Added extra split at the very end of the game
  • LiveSplit now pauses during level loading

Join the Spectrolite community for discussions and speedrunning!

