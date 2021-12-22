UPDATE 2 - Steam Achievements and more

Hello there everyone!
UPDATE 2 of Spectrolite is live, featuring 30 Steam achievements
with challanges for both new and veteran players, and many other changes!
Oh and Spectrolite is 20% off on Steam for the Winter Sale, if you want to grab a copy for the Holidays!
We wish you all a lovely festive season,
and see you on the leaderboards!
See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 2 here:
GENERAL CHANGES
-
Added 30 Steam Achievements
-
Added option to turn off headbobbing
-
Added Easy Mode suggestion window on time trials
-
Fixed 'Settings' button animation when reopening settings
-
Adjusted platforms on Sunstone
-
Fixed time and ghost mismatch on Aquamarine
-
Fixed soundtrack bug on Spectrolite beginning where music would not start playing if you enter the level with muted music
-
Fixed exit confirmation bug on Spectrolite ending
LIVESPLIT SUPPORT
- LiveSplit now resets when returning to main menu
- Added extra split at the very end of the game
- LiveSplit now pauses during level loading
Join the Spectrolite community for discussions and speedrunning!
