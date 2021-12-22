UPDATE 2 - Steam Achievements and more

Share · View all patches · Build 7928654 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 18:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello there everyone!

UPDATE 2 of Spectrolite is live, featuring 30 Steam achievements

with challanges for both new and veteran players, and many other changes!

Oh and Spectrolite is 20% off on Steam for the Winter Sale, if you want to grab a copy for the Holidays!

We wish you all a lovely festive season,

and see you on the leaderboards!

See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 2 here:

GENERAL CHANGES

Added 30 Steam Achievements

Added option to turn off headbobbing

Added Easy Mode suggestion window on time trials

Fixed 'Settings' button animation when reopening settings

Adjusted platforms on Sunstone

Fixed time and ghost mismatch on Aquamarine

Fixed soundtrack bug on Spectrolite beginning where music would not start playing if you enter the level with muted music

Fixed exit confirmation bug on Spectrolite ending

LIVESPLIT SUPPORT

LiveSplit now resets when returning to main menu

Added extra split at the very end of the game

LiveSplit now pauses during level loading

Join the Spectrolite community for discussions and speedrunning!