 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Travellers Rest update for 22 December 2021

Patch 0.4.5f1

Share · View all patches · Build 7928645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked some squares when picking up a crafter with a work area.
  • We have fixed a bug that didn't allow picking up the objects that were located behind a door.
  • We have fixed a bug that changed the lighting color in some places inside the tavern.
  • We have fixed a visual error in the fireplace that occurred when placing Christmas socks.
  • We have fixed a bug that miscalculated the bonuses of the crafters.
  • We have fixed a bug in the work areas that occurred when the tavern was upgraded.
  • Seed planting control has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.