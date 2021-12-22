- We have fixed a bug that blocked some squares when picking up a crafter with a work area.
- We have fixed a bug that didn't allow picking up the objects that were located behind a door.
- We have fixed a bug that changed the lighting color in some places inside the tavern.
- We have fixed a visual error in the fireplace that occurred when placing Christmas socks.
- We have fixed a bug that miscalculated the bonuses of the crafters.
- We have fixed a bug in the work areas that occurred when the tavern was upgraded.
- Seed planting control has been improved.
Travellers Rest update for 22 December 2021
Patch 0.4.5f1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update