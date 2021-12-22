Lots of improvements have been done while working on next major patch World Extensions. These are the latest changes before we release World Extensions.
MaxSoldiers setting is now in effect both in SP and MP (Check Graphics Settings). Lords and Followers are always spawning and only Soldiers are affected in Battles and Sieges. Dedicated Servers set this globally.
Camera Rotation on World Map is changed to be updated every frame rather than every Mouse Event
Settlement Recruiting now demand Reputation for each Extension level to be able to recruit. Level 2-3 Extensions require 5/15 in Reputation while level 1 only require at least -20 Reputation
Broken items now show a symbol in Character Panel
Broken items no longer give any damage nor provide any armor at all
Added Follower getting same after combat XP as Player in addition to Kill XP
Added Followers dying now have a 50% re spawn chance every Season change
Added new Settlement Mission "Hunt a Bear"
Added Cotton Field Extension
Added Hops Field Extension
Added Cathedral Extension
Split Armorer Extension into 3 separate ones (Cloth Armorer, Leather Armorer and Metal Armorer)
Starting a Siege now has a "are you sure" step for miss clicks
Fixed Followers stuck in Follow Command when single
Fixed inDialogue when in Settlement Dialogues layering Story Dialogues like in Tavern. This should fix being attacked while in a Settlement
Battle HUD now correctly shows each sides amount of soldiers in SP
Fixed Follower Filter Equip
Fixed Equip 1hand Spear + Polearm bug on Soldiers
Fixed Animal Market Event to have a Button Text
Fixed SP updating Equipment properly after combat for Player
Fixed Heal/Repair bugs in MP
Lots of balancing around items, extensions and characters
