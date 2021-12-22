The Tenants - Winter Update

Hello there, Landlords!

Happy Holidays to everyone! Today we're releasing this year's last update as we're reliving all the exciting stuff that happened since last December. We released The Tenants in Early Access back in March to an overwhelmingly warm reception from you, and since then, we've managed to follow it up with two major updates (the Tenancy Update and the Renovation Update) with a great deal of smaller patches sprinkled in between the major releases.

We've decided to spend some time on this special update to tie up 2021. Among a number of smaller fixes and polishing, there's also some jolly time-limited content to spice up your winter holidays. We're also putting The Tenants on a -30% sale, so if you haven't gotten yourself any gift yet, now's your chance!

Santa Is Back



Just like we mentioned in the teaser, Santa is now back in town, and he needs help building a new Toy Factory to start delivering Christmas gifts on time. The job is a special one, as you and your design can also take part in a community event to compete with other landlords for prizes!

Santa's Helpers is a community contest organized to celebrate the winter holidays and the return of Santa! In order to participate in the event, all you have to do is play the game, complete the new Elite Contract at Arctic Circle 24/01 in the Slums, and take a few screenshots to submit your entry.



Example design by our long-standing community member, vritto.

To learn more about the winter community contest, go here: Santa's Helpers - Community Contest

Time For Some Music

Winter holidays are all about spending time with people, and some of your tenants might be running a bit low on them! Chances are they'll come to you asking you to come to hang out, giving you a unique opportunity to play the new music mini-game built specifically for this update. Try to take them on in this battle of ears and see if you can have a flawless run yourself!

Photo Mode

Since Wondersville is going through some changes this snowy season, we thought it'd be appropriate to get you some tools to properly capture the new scenery! The in-game phone got updated with a new Camera app that implements the long-awaited photo mode. Zoom in on your favorite, or the least favorite, tenant and take embarrassing pictures of them to show your friends and family!

And that's it for today! On behalf of everyone at Ancient Forge Studio, we'd like to wish you a fun-filled holiday season and best wishes for a happy New Year!

Full Changelog

Features

Added a new in-game phone app: Camera.

Content

Added a time-limited Elite Contract: Toy Factory.

Added a time-limited tenant request: Wonderful Time.

Added a time-limited tenant event: Singing Carols.

Decorated the main menu and the district maps for the time-limited Winter event.

Added two new loading screens.

Added an item set designed by the Halloween community contest winner, @vritto.

General

Fixed an issue where overlapping furniture slotted on the shelves and similar spots wouldn't detect collisions between each other.

Fixed an issue with furniture being placed outside apartment boundaries in some cases.

Fixed an issue with calculating agent work days in a given time period.

Fixed a host of issues related to sound effects.

Fixed a few issues with item placement.

Fixed an issue that occurred when changing the target room mid-negotiation with a tenant.

Fixed an issue with job clients rating items from a different room.

Fixed an issue with the rendering of corners pieces for exterior walls.

Fixed an issue with tenants getting stuck on certain actions.

Fixed an issue with the missing game mode tooltip in the main menu.

UI

Hidden the duration of the tutorial Pedro babysitting task.

Fixed an issue with displaying nearby item connections after leaving renovation.

Thank you,

The Tenants Team