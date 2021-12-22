Patch notes for Dec 22, 2021

This patch includes the Editor Upgrade, the Winter Challenge until January 10th, and also:
- Tweak distance of Wolfman pounce slightly down again, so it's still easier to cross 2-tile gaps but you won't hit your head
- When there are two Yerfdogs, the second one no longer instantly spits out any inhaled objects
- Spiffy up the forest background ever-so-slightly
- Fix crates sometimes falling through platforms when being spat out by Yerfdog
- Fix bug where portcullises cannot be placed in the editor
- Fix possibility for Frank to push a crate a second time before it finishes being pushed once
- Fix camera calculations so guys don't sometimes float off the ground by 1 pixel
- Fix candy cane poltergeists causing the level exit to never unlock
- Fix a theoretical issue where possessed guys could have sometimes skipped tiles due to their double speed
- Fix Kids emitted by Yerfdog or Witch creating a start marker when they shouldn't
Changed files in this update