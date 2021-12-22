 Skip to content

Kid Hallow update for 22 December 2021

Patch notes for Dec 22, 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes the Editor Upgrade, the Winter Challenge until January 10th, and also:

  • Tweak distance of Wolfman pounce slightly down again, so it's still easier to cross 2-tile gaps but you won't hit your head
  • When there are two Yerfdogs, the second one no longer instantly spits out any inhaled objects
  • Spiffy up the forest background ever-so-slightly
  • Fix crates sometimes falling through platforms when being spat out by Yerfdog
  • Fix bug where portcullises cannot be placed in the editor
  • Fix possibility for Frank to push a crate a second time before it finishes being pushed once
  • Fix camera calculations so guys don't sometimes float off the ground by 1 pixel
  • Fix candy cane poltergeists causing the level exit to never unlock
  • Fix a theoretical issue where possessed guys could have sometimes skipped tiles due to their double speed
  • Fix Kids emitted by Yerfdog or Witch creating a start marker when they shouldn't

