Update 0.37.1

Hello everyone, version 0.37.1 is now available!

First of all I want to apologize for the lack of updates in the last few months. Unfortunately the development was stopped due to health issues, but in the future to can expect more regular updates again. Now to the new stuff in this update:

Content

Added 45° modular roof parts

Added 2 future energy shields (round and rectangular version)



Added a decorative blood particle effect

Scripting walls

In the scripting mode you can now place custom sized walls similar to triggers. Scripting walls feature various options to block (or not block) the player and/or AI units as well as all other physical objects like projectiles. In addition scripting walls can be completly invisible, semi transparent with a custom color or static/animated striped. Placed walls can be referenced in scripts and enabled/disabled at any time. Walls which dont block the AI can also be moved around with scripts.



Modular material settings

The material of concrete and metal modular parts can now be adjusted for each individual part by selecting them. You can choose an rgb color multiplier as well as metallic and smoothness values of the material.



New scripting nodes

Added restrict move, look, attack, jump, crouch, sprint and lean nodes to prevent the player from doing certain actions

Added InfoLeft/InfoRight nodes to show text notifications on the HUD

CustomInfo node allows the creation of custom HUD messages with options for: font size vertical/horizontal text alignment text color background color background transparency duration x/y positions in screen coordinates [0, 1] from the bottom left corner width/height in percent of the screen size [0, 1]



Bug fixes

Fixed missing units in zombie spawner UI

Fixed full balaclava clipping through some items

Fixed spawning with red players in the arena

Fixed impact effects and sounds on modular building parts

Coming up next

There will be a small update in the first week of 2022 which will include decorative ropes/wires/chains/... (small preview below) and a better in-game documentation of individual scripting nodes to quickly figure out what a node does and how each input works, as well as fixes for some minor open bugs.

YouTube

Between christmas and new year there will be some prototyping to figure out whether certain stuff works which hopefully lead to the biggest update AW3 has ever had towards the end of 2022.

Merry christmas and a happy new year! - JNI