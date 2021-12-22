Patch Notes - Version 1.1 (12/22/2021)

General Changes
**+)** Added the 'Supercharged' achievement
Target Rush
**+)** Empowered targets will now spawn while playing, these can be broken to gain a POWERUP
**+)** You will randomly gain one of four POWERUPS after destroying an empowered target, these POWERUPS include:
**+)** NUKE: Destroys all targets in a massive explosion
**+)** HASTE: For 16 seconds, all of the player’s actions will come out 2x as fast
**+)** PIERCING SHOT: For 16 seconds, every target you destroy will destroy all other targets of the same color
**+)** EXTRA LIFE: Grants the player an extra life
**+)** You can hold one POWERUP at a time
**+)** POWERUPS can be activated with Space (PC) / Triangle (PS4) / B (Xbox)```
**Notes**
```To celebrate this new update and the holiday season, QUICKDRAW will be going on sale for 25% off during the Steam Winter Sale! We hope you enjoy playing!```
**AJ**
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_
Changed depots in onlinetest branch