QUICKDRAW update for 22 December 2021

Patch Notes - Version 1.1 (12/22/2021)

Version 1.1

General Changes

**+)** Added the 'Supercharged' achievement

Target Rush 


**+)** Empowered targets will now spawn while playing, these can be broken to gain a POWERUP  
**+)** You will randomly gain one of four POWERUPS after destroying an empowered target, these POWERUPS include:  
**+)** NUKE: Destroys all targets in a massive explosion  
**+)** HASTE: For 16 seconds, all of the player’s actions will come out 2x as fast  
**+)** PIERCING SHOT: For 16 seconds, every target you destroy will destroy all other targets of the same color  
**+)** EXTRA LIFE: Grants the player an extra life  
**+)** You can hold one POWERUP at a time  
**+)** POWERUPS can be activated with Space (PC) / Triangle (PS4) / B (Xbox)```

**Notes**  
```To celebrate this new update and the holiday season, QUICKDRAW will be going on sale for 25% off during the Steam Winter Sale! We hope you enjoy playing!```

**AJ**  
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_

