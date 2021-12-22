Update and In-Game Event - Frostfall Festival Seasonal Event! v1.4.8

Happy Holidays and Merry Frostfall from the Kindred Games team!
We're excited to announce the return of our annual winter event we call Frostfall. You can travel to the Northest North and participate in new quests, activities, fight new monsters and defeat a dangerous boss with your friends!
And if that wasn't enough, we've also released an overhaul to our animal companion system which allows you to level up your companions and manage them from the stable!
We've also added somewhere around 100 new items to the game and we can't wait for you to find them all!
Update v1.4.8
New:
- 22 Food and drink recipes
- 1 new crop
- 8 new outfits
- 2 new Frostfall quests
- 45+ furniture items (both holiday and non-holiday)
- 4 new building structures
- Furniture items to display items on
- 11 new Frostfall weapons
- 2 new non-holiday magic weapons
- A new tinkerer contraption
- Festive masks and hat
- Festive glider
- 2 new Frostfall backpacks
- Merchants in Frostfall
- Frostfall exclusive mount
- Frostfall exclusive companion
- Analytic being tracked: any file errors, even if players don’t know they had an error
- Seed makers and cauldrons now have radial progress bars
- Animal companion overhaul - now able to level up and rename companions
- Master whistle item to use all of your companions with - assign at the stable
- Biscuits used to heal your companions are sold at stable master NPCs
- Frostfall decor in Sleepy Haven
- 3 new titles
- Frost Golem health bar
- First equipable trinket
- Water bucket resource at wells to collect free water daily
Improved:
- Ella’s Bakery has more for sale
- 14 furniture items now have storage (things like armoires and dressers)
- Display improvements and network optimizations to damage numbers
- AI perception responsiveness and performance improvements
- Fixed up paintings throughout the world to not take up so much memory
- Changed Red and Pastel backpacks to unlock at level 20 instead of 18 to match the ingredients that unlock at level 20
- Changed the ingredients needed to craft the Maple Bow to reflect the correct level items for the bow
- Increased Cotton yield from 1-2 to 2-3
- Increased the chance to get cotton seeds from farming cotton
- Milk now has a unique icon and model (was previously using the Eggnog icon and model)
- Optimization pass in Sleepy Haven - saw increased performance on most machines in testing; more optimization passes to come
- Cleaned up lighting around the world to help with performance
- Snowman have a chance to drop the hat they are wearing
- Better showing/hiding of AI healthbars and nameplates
- Marshmallow stick now applies burning effect
- Damage over time effects now display damage numbers on enemies
Fixed:
- Locked doors - all doors that should have been locked in the world were unlocked; this cause some quests to become broken
- Typo in Erma’s dialog
- Added a fix for players locked out of the Gravekeeper quest (hopefully)
- Typos in Frostfall dialog
- Rug patterns to be centered
- Rugs so they weren’t floating off the floor
- Typo in mailbox description
- Forge widget now updates if people remove from output
- Picking up a bed that someone else is sleeping in no longer gets them stuck
