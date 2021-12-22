Update and In-Game Event - Frostfall Festival Seasonal Event! v1.4.8

Happy Holidays and Merry Frostfall from the Kindred Games team!

We're excited to announce the return of our annual winter event we call Frostfall. You can travel to the Northest North and participate in new quests, activities, fight new monsters and defeat a dangerous boss with your friends!

And if that wasn't enough, we've also released an overhaul to our animal companion system which allows you to level up your companions and manage them from the stable!

We've also added somewhere around 100 new items to the game and we can't wait for you to find them all!

Update v1.4.8

New:

22 Food and drink recipes

1 new crop

8 new outfits

2 new Frostfall quests

45+ furniture items (both holiday and non-holiday)

4 new building structures

Furniture items to display items on

11 new Frostfall weapons

2 new non-holiday magic weapons

A new tinkerer contraption

Festive masks and hat

Festive glider

2 new Frostfall backpacks

Merchants in Frostfall

Frostfall exclusive mount

Frostfall exclusive companion

Analytic being tracked: any file errors, even if players don’t know they had an error

Seed makers and cauldrons now have radial progress bars

Animal companion overhaul - now able to level up and rename companions

Master whistle item to use all of your companions with - assign at the stable

Biscuits used to heal your companions are sold at stable master NPCs

Frostfall decor in Sleepy Haven

3 new titles

Frost Golem health bar

First equipable trinket

Water bucket resource at wells to collect free water daily

Improved:

Ella’s Bakery has more for sale

14 furniture items now have storage (things like armoires and dressers)

Display improvements and network optimizations to damage numbers

AI perception responsiveness and performance improvements

Fixed up paintings throughout the world to not take up so much memory

Changed Red and Pastel backpacks to unlock at level 20 instead of 18 to match the ingredients that unlock at level 20

Changed the ingredients needed to craft the Maple Bow to reflect the correct level items for the bow

Increased Cotton yield from 1-2 to 2-3

Increased the chance to get cotton seeds from farming cotton

Milk now has a unique icon and model (was previously using the Eggnog icon and model)

Optimization pass in Sleepy Haven - saw increased performance on most machines in testing; more optimization passes to come

Cleaned up lighting around the world to help with performance

Snowman have a chance to drop the hat they are wearing

Better showing/hiding of AI healthbars and nameplates

Marshmallow stick now applies burning effect

Damage over time effects now display damage numbers on enemies

Fixed: