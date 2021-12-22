Planetscaping | Update 29

Share · View all patches · Build 7928440 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy



Run Steam to download Update 29, or buy Universe Sandbox via the Steam Store.

This update introduces Planetscaping, a powerful new way to design and shape planets to your whims. Surface Lock, which gives a clear, stationary, and illuminated view of the surface of a rotating object, has been enabled to clearly view how an object’s surface is changing.

Planetscaping (Surface Editing)

Create continents, freeze oceans, flood planets, and more with Planetscaping. Watch the realistic consequences of your actions unfold as you alter the face of planets. Learn more in our Planetscaping guide:

Guides > Tutorials > Planetscaping

Surface Lock

We’ve made it easier to view how the surface of an object is changing by improving and enabling Surface Lock. This gives a clear, stationary, and illuminated view of the surface of a rotating object when you zoom close to it.

More Highlights

We’ve added a Blank Planet, like a blank canvas for Planetscaping, to the Add panel



Collisions have been further improved with updated frictional forces

We’ve exposed the Elevation Span, the distance between the lowest and the highest elevation point of an object, to better assist with Planetscaping



This update includes 5+ additions and 18+ fixes and improvements.

Check out the full list of What's New in Update 29

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.