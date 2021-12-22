- Prevented PvP in all areas except PvP zones
- New players have a staff equipped as default
- Some more work on optimising solo instances
- Added a full screen mapping system with fog of war and POI markers
- Added an exploration skill,
the more you learn the skill the more of the map is revealed as you explore
- Fixed lights going dark after login at night
- Added potions of absolution to adjust alignment back towards ethos,
with their crafting recipes
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 22 December 2021
v0.106a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
