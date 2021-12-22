 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 22 December 2021

v0.106a

Build 7928417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Prevented PvP in all areas except PvP zones
  2. New players have a staff equipped as default
  3. Some more work on optimising solo instances
  4. Added a full screen mapping system with fog of war and POI markers
  5. Added an exploration skill,

    the more you learn the skill the more of the map is revealed as you explore
  6. Fixed lights going dark after login at night
  7. Added potions of absolution to adjust alignment back towards ethos,

    with their crafting recipes

