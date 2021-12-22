Factory Patch v0.7.0: New Area, Boss, Enemies, Events

This new update adds a new area to the game; explore the dark depths of the Factory, try to overcome new challenges, defeat extra-twisted terrors and fight the new boss: The Frail.

The Factory

The Factory is the new area added to the game. Being a horizontal expansion, it's located between the Residence and the Hospital just like the Streets. For new players, the Factory area will be locked by default, and you will be able to unlock it simply by coming across a certain event ([spoiler]Public Phone[/spoiler]) in the Streets. On the other hand, it wouldn't be fair to require an extra run for the returning players. Therefore, if you've played the game before and visited the Hospital in a previous run, the Factory will be automatically unlocked for you. Once it's unlocked in the "Flowchart", starting a new run and completing the Residence area will give you a choice to go to the Factory.

The Factory comes with 3 new enemies, 1 new boss and 3 new events. I aim to add another set of enemies, 2 more bosses and new events to this area in the upcoming updates. For now, the "story" part of the Factory area isn't yet in the game. This means that the decision events in the area won't progress the story. The "Part 2" story events will be added altogether, when the last area of the game is finished.

Quick warning: You won't be able to unlock the Hospital via the Factory, since it requires [spoiler]defeating the Baron[/spoiler]. After unlocking the Hospital, you should be able to complete "Part 1" events by passing through the Factory as well.

I aim to make the Factory the heaviest area in terms of the horror theme. Being inspired by the Silent Hill's alternate world, I'm hoping that horror fans will have a good time with it. With more polish coming in the future updates, you can be sure that this area won't be a walk in the park!

New Enemies

In the Factory, you will come across abominations who have fallen victim to the darkness-infested world. The factory workers whose brains are sucked dry by acid worms, "puppets" who were put together to obey their master, failed experiments tucked away in the dark corners...

The new enemies are themed mostly around "Acid Damage", "Corrosion" and a new condition called "Headache" which will make you re-think your strategy when fighting against them. The new boss, Frail, is a deceptively weak looking creature who will find ways to mitigate your attacks and summon minions.

New Events

With the added events, I wanted to use the procedural generation system in new ways. The multi-part events are designed to be more quest-like, instead of being one-shots. I feel like the new events need further randomisation; rest assured that this is in the plan for the future updates.

Winter Sale

Draft of Darkness will take part in the 2021 Steam Winter Sale. It will have a 10% discount until January 5th, 2022!

The Future of Early Access

With the Factory Update, we hit the end of the first part of the EA plan. I'm happy that we've come this far in the EA journey with little to no hiccups. First of all, I thank you all for your support and positivity. I try to take into account all your feedback and be motivated with your good words. Every bit helps!

Draft of Darkness is in a much better shape compared to the start of the Early Access phase. With several improvement updates, the game now has a better equipment system, gamepad support, mouse-only support and performance improvements! The 2 content updates added a new hero, a new companion, 6 enemies, 2 bosses, 53 new cards, 30 new items and more! From now on, the updates will focus heavily on content to reach our goal of doubling it by the end of EA.

The next part of the Early Access plan will be announced in the first weeks of 2022. With the new roadmap, you'll be able to see the rest of the plans for Draft of Darkness up to the point of full release! Make sure to follow the game to catch the announcement.

Make sure to send your feedback about the update and the game through our Discord Server, or Steam forums. Now is a great time to do that, I will make sure to take into account your suggestions while finishing up the rest of the Early Access plan!

Happy new year and see you on the next update!

Full Patch Notes for v0.7.0

Content

New area added: Factory. Added as a 2nd area to the game, serving as an alternative to the Streets. Currently only includes non-story events (except old ones). Unlocked by interacting with the "Public Phone" event. Also automatically unlocked for players who have reached the Hospital area before the patch.

(New Enemy) Puppet: Fast enemy inflicting Bleeding and Wounded.

(New Enemy) Zombie Worker: Acid and Physical damage inflicting enemy.

(New Enemy) Cargo: Acid damage and Radiation inflicting enemy. Has a chance to explode on receiving critical damage.

(New Boss Fight) Frail: A fragile boss with low health. Uses summons and other means to defend itself.

(New Enemy Status) Ranged Resistance: Receive 50% less damage from ranged attacks.

(New Enemy Status) Explosive: Have a chance to explode, dealing damage to other enemies and the attacker.

(New Enemy Status) Burglar: Enemy steals an item and runs away after certain amount of turns.

(New Buff Condition) Acid Infusion: Deal additional acid damage upon dealing physical damage.

(New Debuff Condition) Headache: After certain amount of moves in a turn, start losing HP per move.

(New Event) Nest: Spawns a new special encounter. Lost items can be obtained back from the nest.

(New Event) Jail: If the key is found, a companion can be freed from the cell to join the player's group. Currently has a nurse, planned to have more companion types later.

(New Event) Gear Machine: A mechanically locked door blocks the path. At least 2 of the 3 special encounters should be defeated to collect cogwheels.

Improvement & Balance