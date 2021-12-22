Game expansion : Sheep Farming in the southern Region of France

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Although the English version of the game is not live yet, we want to keep you updated on the development of the game. Which is why this week, we are pleased to unveil our first game expansion! It is none other than our sheep farming scenario set in the Southern Region of France : Provence-Alpes-Côte-d´Azur! New buildings, new actions, many surprises await!

IMPORTANT

This update will render past saves obsolete. Playing on an old save after this update may cause significant gameplay issues. We highly recommend that you start a new save after this update.

New actions and buildings related to sheep farming:

Sheepfold : this is the main building where you will take care of your sheep (lambing, feeding, shearing, selling etc.). Unlock more actions by upgrading it!

: this is the main building where you will take care of your sheep (lambing, feeding, shearing, selling etc.). Unlock more actions by upgrading it! Individual routes : herds not only graze on meadows but also on “individual routes”. An improvement is possible to enlarge your routes.

: herds not only graze on meadows but also on “individual routes”. An improvement is possible to enlarge your routes. Bed and breakfast: create a space to welcome tourists and diversify your activities!

New random events to spice up your gaming experience:

Predation: Be careful, this does not happen often, but your sheep may be vulnerable to this kind of situation. Keep a lookout!

New strategic choices

Organic lamb : Add value to your herd by transitioning to a better environmental model. The selling price of your lamb will increase.

: Add value to your herd by transitioning to a better environmental model. The selling price of your lamb will increase. Cultivating Lavender

GPS collars to easily find the herd and improve working conditions (saving time). It only takes 3 or 4 to follow the whole herd out in the pastures and mountains.

to easily find the herd and improve working conditions (saving time). It only takes 3 or 4 to follow the whole herd out in the pastures and mountains. Biosecurity : Used to strengthen certain prevention techniques (quarantine, vaccination, traceability) for the care of the herd.

: Used to strengthen certain prevention techniques (quarantine, vaccination, traceability) for the care of the herd. Energy autonomy : Produce your own energy to gain autonomy and save money in the long term.

: Produce your own energy to gain autonomy and save money in the long term. Internet presence : Having a good presence on the Internet (site, social networks) allows you to give more visibility to your activities.

: Having a good presence on the Internet (site, social networks) allows you to give more visibility to your activities. Ventilation : A static ventilation system, adapted to your sheepfold, improves the performance and health of your herd.

: A static ventilation system, adapted to your sheepfold, improves the performance and health of your herd. Barn ventilation : add an extension to your barn with an improved barn ventilation system, and a mechanical arm. This improves working conditions and also results in better quality hay.

: add an extension to your barn with an improved barn ventilation system, and a mechanical arm. This improves working conditions and also results in better quality hay. Wwoofing (World-Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms): Wwoofers are tourists that you welcome free of charge in exchange for services in the sheepfold. It won’t help you cut down on work time, but it will help raise awareness around your activity.

Research

Associative wrapping: Allows to donate part of the purchase price of plastic wrapping (for hay bales) to a non-profit. Passer-bys are intrigued by these different colored bales of hay and inquire about this non-profit.

Button design, renewed loading screen, interface windows have been redesigned.

Minor bug Corrections

Main characters salary isn’t locked at 2€ anymore

Score indicators have been balanced

Text corrections for the Protect action

Strategic choices

Fixed slowdowns when passing a turn after some time of gameplay

Scores are now correctly saved to find them back when loading a game

You can’t assign work to a character once they have passed 160% of wokload

The best selling contract is now selected by default when selling

That is all for this update. Thank you for your continued interest in our game. The English Version will come early next year and we cannot wait for you all to try it.

Happy holidays and stay safe !

The Gamabilis Team

[ ](discord.gg/d5Qp3VXDdz)