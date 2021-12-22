Patch 0.9 is here!

Brave warriors,

We are happy to announce that Patch 0.9 is now live!

This is the last patch before our upcoming FULL RELEASE scheduled next month on Jan. 20th.

In this patch, we fixed a lot of connection issues, gave the final touches to the game balance, and added new cosmetics.

Patch notes:

Gameplay

Separated servers based on regions to fix connection issues.

When a connection issue occurs, an error screen will appear instead of showing a black screen.

Leaderboard rank rewards will now be daily based instead of weekly.

Improved rewards received from battles.

Lowered the minimum chance for Light Attack to hit from 50% to 40%.

After reaching level 10 your rewards will increase based on your opponent's items value.

Made Bots to get stronger after reaching level 10.

Limit Glory Coins received from battles to max 300 without the Treasury upgrade and max 750 with the Treasury upgrade.

Pressing SPACE in the Battle Dice will now skip the animation.

Increased Soul Points rewards per kill to be level dependent.

Improved Bots mercy offers.

Improved Bots AI in battles.

Changed Dirty Dancing chance to trigger from 15% to 20% on level 4.

Bugs & Technical issues

Improved overall performance.

Fixed an issue where Wounded Beast skill level 4 would trigger at the start of your turn and disappear after resting.

Fixed an issue where the loading screen would not show the correct damage of players.

Fixed an issue where the skill's tooltip will not appear in the loading screen.

Fixed an issue where the camera in the tutorial would not reset its position.

Improved performance when throwing panda crowd ammo.

Fixed an issue where the silvers and Glory Coins would not show the correct amount in the battle menu.

Graphics

Added 4 new eye cosmetics: Red Flames, Blue Flames, Green Flames, Epic Rays.

Added 2 new skins: Devil Skin, Tiger Skin.

Added 5 new full skin tattoos: Biker, Native American, Egyptian, Demon, Maya.

Added 1 new face tattoo: Half Face.

Made Rock & Burned warrior skins purchasable.

Added XP needed for each Cosmetic Tier section.

Fixed an issue where all the cosmetics would reappear when selecting a new cosmetic.

Added animation when Wounded Beast skill is triggered.

Added indicators whenever a new section is unlocked in the House Screen.

Fixed an issue where The Cliff Enrage skill would happen at the end of his turn.

Fixed an issue where Panda Crowd Ammo would not show in battle.

Added Boss name text when rewards are locked.

As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:

Official Discord server

Steam forums

Facebook

Twitter

Stay Vigilant!