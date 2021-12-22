Update 26 - Major Holiday Updates & Resuming Development

Hey Everyone,
Hoping your saying safe, and wishing everyone great holidays ahead! We are back with a major update and you can expect some solid updates during the holiday season and more to come this winter.
Also to explain the delay - over the past few months we had to focus on finishing and releasing Kingdom Wars 4: Plague, and now that it`s finally out, we can give a lot move love to MKW. The progress we made with KW4P also allows us to copy a lot of new features and improvements to MKW...
Update 26
Today we have a major update that took a bit of work to complete, I
m happy I was able to rush it right before the Holidays. This update looks to address the most common complaints with the game in all departments - from tutorial issues, to AI, performance, GUI and text and much more. Theres a long list of changes, and overall gameplay experience is a lot better now in all game modes.
We can
t wait to share the next update with you, and once again sorry for the delay. By no means is MKW abandoned, but work on KW4P had to be complete before we could update MKW again. Well continue with another update just around New Years.
And now lets take a look at what changes our 26th update brings
Changes and Additions
- Fixed not being able to control or select units at the edge of the map
- Camera can now scroll a lot further to the edges of the screen in battles and build mode
- Reworked GUI side of the objectives menu – they are in much larger text now
- Fixed major issues in Skirmish game mode when AI was not attacking at all
- Improved AIs performance in skirmish mode
- Major improvements to the AI with moving siege weapons to attach to the walls
- Fixed issues with friendly AI not attacking when player brings a second army
- Improved gameplay experience with camera scrolling being faster now and other related improvements to scrolling and moving around
- Gameplay flow speed greatly increased on the world map. Armies move faster and there are other related changes
- Made various text in tutorial much easier to read
- Fixed issues with second player army not spawning when attacking hamlets
- Reworked Chapter 1 tutorial – especially the startup parts with closing the gate
- Reworked Chapter 4 tutorial – especially the sequence with constructing the church
- Stewards research tree now opens on another default tech page
- Stewards search tree now show objectives through it, they were hidden behind before
- Various improvements to performance of Rename City button for towns
- Fixed balancing issues with infantry and ranged units
- Resolved major balancing issues with cavalry units
- Fixed certain AI build up - mostly cavalry - being extremely unbalanced
- Fixed friendly fire issue from catapult and trebuchets
- Fixed various startup issues on the first run of the game
- Main Menu on the first run will no longer open up web browser when clicking on the welcome popup
- Fixed major issue preventing the final victory by destroying every nation
- Holy Roman Republic nation can now be properly destroyed
- Fix playing as one of the HRE lords in
Changed files in this update