Update 26 - Major Holiday Updates & Resuming Development

Hey Everyone,

Hoping your saying safe, and wishing everyone great holidays ahead! We are back with a major update and you can expect some solid updates during the holiday season and more to come this winter.

Also to explain the delay - over the past few months we had to focus on finishing and releasing Kingdom Wars 4: Plague, and now that it`s finally out, we can give a lot move love to MKW. The progress we made with KW4P also allows us to copy a lot of new features and improvements to MKW...

Today we have a major update that took a bit of work to complete, I m happy I was able to rush it right before the Holidays. This update looks to address the most common complaints with the game in all departments - from tutorial issues, to AI, performance, GUI and text and much more. There s a long list of changes, and overall gameplay experience is a lot better now in all game modes.

We can t wait to share the next update with you, and once again sorry for the delay. By no means is MKW abandoned, but work on KW4P had to be complete before we could update MKW again. We ll continue with another update just around New Years.

And now lets take a look at what changes our 26th update brings

Changes and Additions