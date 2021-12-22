Update 0.5.0: "Region Update" now ready for testing!

Hey Drifters!

Over the past few months we have been working to improve the speed with which we can develop new content for Flotsam. As part of this development we created several tools that allow us to build the world of Flotsam by hand. This creates a more solid foundation for crafting, testing and balancing all the new features we have lined up for future updates.

One of those features are Regions. The overworld view will now have 4 distinct regions you can travel to, each with their own unique landmarks and resources to be gained. Regions allows you to look for your specific needs and will act as a solid base for upcoming features.

What's next?

Our first priority is seeing regions through solid player-testing and adjusting to feedback. As well as finish anything unfinished still present in the build. In the meantime we are working on features that will continue to build on this update. Such as the Scrapper, Boat update, Industry region and more,.. until we arrive at the Expertise update that will focus on drifter attributes and research.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on its own branch to give feedback.

It can be played on the new separate branch ea_0.5.x_Region_Update, this is not the experimental branch. This is so we can still push minor updates to 0.4.x on the experimental branch if necessary.

This is how you can enable the Region Update branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

Open Steam Library Right click Flotsam Select Properties Go to tab 'Betas' at the top. Select 'ea_0.5.x_Region_Update' in the drop-down. The game will update automatically.

Enjoy the new update!

Patch Notes

Regions

With 0.5.0 we introduce regions to the Overworld! Each of these regions has a distinctive feel, defined by unique landmarks and resources to be gained.

Added 4 Regions to the game; the Polluted Woods, Rural Ruins, Highways and City regions.

Created new landmarks for each region.

Created new Salvageable and Non-interactable props for each region

Added a scouting landmark for three regions; Watchtower for the Polluted Woods, Church for the Rural Ruins and Skyscraper for the City.

Regions can now be revealed by using the scouting landmarks.

Added a handmade overworld map with all regions.

Added a choice between handmade map (regions) and random spawning (0.4.2 and down) game modes when starting a new game.

Adjusted the Overworld view's map visuals to correctly reflect the region.

You can now use WASD to move around on the Overworld view and sail freely.

Buoy markers and landmark projects will no longer be cancelled upon overworld movement. This will only occur once they breach interactable radius.

Rebalanced the entire game to smoothly work with new region functionality.

Fishing Chair now handles fish per region and does not require you to be near a fishing spot.

Behind the Scenes

Worked on the World Editor, allowing us to craft a handmade map.

Added region functionality to the World Editor.

Added underwater highway functionality to the World Editor. This was used to test if underwater roads can lead players to city regions.

Made and improved landmark creation and testing tools, allowing us to more rapidly create landmarks.

Improved Salvageable and Non-Interactable prop handling, allowing leftover pieces and unique animations.

Made tools to balance each region's resources.

Correctly textured and re-imported older props, increasing performance but destroying older saves in the process.

Fixed input handling. Key-binds for each player will be reset upon playing 5.0 and up.

Adjusted how camera dragging works.

Visuals

Made new Salvageable and Non-interactable props for the Polluted Woods region.

Made new Landmarks for the Polluted Woods region.

Made new Salvageable and Non-interactable props for the Rural Ruins region.

Made new Landmarks for the Rural Ruins region.

Made new Salvageable and Non-interactable props for the Highways region.

Made new Landmarks for the Highways region.

Made new Salvageable and Non-interactable props for the City region. (unfinished)

Made new Landmarks for the City region. (unfinished)

Remade the Solar Still visual

Fixes