Beta 0.8.4e Release and Patch Notes

Temporal Sanctum
- Chronomancer Julra now drops one of four new uniques specific to her.
- Each dungeon tier introduces a new unique to the pool of uniques she may drop.
- The unique always has at least 1 legendary potential.
- The unique is always accompanied by a matching exalted item with four affixes.
- For slots with class specific items, the matching exalted item is always compatible with your class.
New Affixes
Primalist
- Added a new body armour prefix: Level of Swarmblade Form and increased damage while transformed.
- Added a new body armour prefix: Armour Shred Chance for Locusts.
- Added a new body armour prefix: Level of Upheaval and increased melee damage.
- Added a new body armour prefix: Chance to create a Shockwave on hit with Upheaval.
- Added a new body armour prefix: Critical Strike Chance with Rampage.
- Added a new helmet prefix: Increased Attack and Cast Speed for Summoned Vines.
- Added a new adorned (2x2) idol prefix: Melee Physical Damage For Swarm Strike and Locusts.
Rogue
- Added a new relic prefix: Level of Umbral Blades and increased throwing damage.
- Added a new ornate (4x1) idol prefix: Increased Damage with Umbral Blades per stack of Dusk Shroud.
Uniques
- Roots of Vithrasil's spirit thorns projectile bonus now only applies while immobilized to prevent snapshotting abuse. It can now drop again.
- Primal Squirrels now have a unique minion icon at the top left of the screen.
- Added lore text for Herald of the Scurry.
Skills
Swarmblade Form
- Dive now scales with movement speed, but is 5% slower by default. This makes it much quicker to use.
- Swarm Strike now has 300% added damage effectiveness (from 200%) but only has 2 base damage (from 20). The new base damage is in line with other melee skills.
- Increased the cast speed of manually summoning Locusts by 33%.
Summon Spriggan
- Added a downed animation for the Summon Spriggan companion.
Passives
Druid
- Force of Nature now properly states that it grants added melee and spell physical damage, instead of adaptive spell damage. This is only a tooltip change.
- Force of Nature node now also adds 25% armor shred chance for Locusts as an 8 point bonus.
Sound
- Updated the sound of Roar for Primal Bear companions.
- Updated sounds for the Summon Bear skill.
- Updated the sound for purchasing a stash tab.
- Changed the sound effect for Fire Nova.
- Removed placeholder sounds from Entangling Roots seeds.
- Fixed a missing sound for the Voidfused Forge’s magma pool attack.
- Improved mixing for casting sound effects.
Performance
- Improved the performance and reduced the visual noise of Ice Bite, which is used by Primal Wolf companions and Frozen Wolf enemies.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug which caused the monster mod restrictions to be ignored. For example, Rare Void Horrors could have the Summons Ethereal Reflections mod in 0.8.4, which was not intended.
- Fixed a bug where dying right as you changed from one Druid form to another would break your character’s visuals and gameplay until you relogged.
- Likely fixed a bug where Elder Erza would sometimes not spawn at the end of Last Refuge Outskirts.
- Fixed Locusts not targeting Lagon.
- Fixed Locusts getting stuck after spawning in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug where Fury Leap's Rise and Poisonous Thicket nodes gave less chance to summon vines than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Upheaval Totems with Rejuvenating Splinters could not shatter other totems.
- Fixed a bug where Crowstorm cast via Swarmblade Form's Inspiring Swarm would cast in front of the crows instead of at the targeted location.
- Fixed a bug where Abyssal Echoes's Rippling Corrosion only applied its armor shred if you also had the Potent Corruption node.
- Fixed a bug where refreshing Ravaging Aura’s duration did not work (it would end as if you hadn’t triggered it again).
- Fixed a bug which prevented the Primalist idol affix which granted mana back upon transforming back into human form from working.
- Fixed a bug where Swipe's Way of the Hunt node granted ten times more leech than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Thorn Shield with the Glacial Grove node could cast Maelstrom on allies without needing Maelstrom's Storm's Aid node.
- Fixed a bug where Ice Thorns' Barbed Thorns node granted 30% bleed chance and 5% more damage per point, instead of the stated 20% bleed chance.
- Fixed a bug where the damage bonus from Serpent Strike's Septic Wounds applied twice to targets afflicted by both blind and blinding poison, and clarified its tooltip to reflect this.
- Fixed a somewhat rare bug that could cause the player to move in the wrong direction when trying to pick up items from the ground.
- Fixed a bug that caused Formosus, Argentus and Rahyeh to not say their voice lines in the Monolith of Fate.
- Fixed a minor audio bug that could occur when the player turned around very quickly.
- Fixed a bug where Entangling Roots's wrap VFX on enemies did not match its duration if you had the Entrapped node.
- Fixed a bug where Storm Crawlers did not lose their lightning VFX upon death.
- Fixed the Acolyte holding spears in an incorrect position.
- Clarified that Werebear's Bringer of Storms node only works for Maul and Rampage.
