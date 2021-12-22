 Skip to content

Last Epoch update for 22 December 2021

Beta 0.8.4e Release and Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Temporal Sanctum

  • Chronomancer Julra now drops one of four new uniques specific to her.
  • Each dungeon tier introduces a new unique to the pool of uniques she may drop.
  • The unique always has at least 1 legendary potential.
  • The unique is always accompanied by a matching exalted item with four affixes.
  • For slots with class specific items, the matching exalted item is always compatible with your class.

New Affixes

Primalist
  • Added a new body armour prefix: Level of Swarmblade Form and increased damage while transformed.
  • Added a new body armour prefix: Armour Shred Chance for Locusts.
  • Added a new body armour prefix: Level of Upheaval and increased melee damage.
  • Added a new body armour prefix: Chance to create a Shockwave on hit with Upheaval.
  • Added a new body armour prefix: Critical Strike Chance with Rampage.
  • Added a new helmet prefix: Increased Attack and Cast Speed for Summoned Vines.
  • Added a new adorned (2x2) idol prefix: Melee Physical Damage For Swarm Strike and Locusts.
Rogue
  • Added a new relic prefix: Level of Umbral Blades and increased throwing damage.
  • Added a new ornate (4x1) idol prefix: Increased Damage with Umbral Blades per stack of Dusk Shroud.

Uniques

  • Roots of Vithrasil's spirit thorns projectile bonus now only applies while immobilized to prevent snapshotting abuse. It can now drop again.
  • Primal Squirrels now have a unique minion icon at the top left of the screen.
  • Added lore text for Herald of the Scurry.

Skills

Swarmblade Form
  • Dive now scales with movement speed, but is 5% slower by default. This makes it much quicker to use.
  • Swarm Strike now has 300% added damage effectiveness (from 200%) but only has 2 base damage (from 20). The new base damage is in line with other melee skills.
  • Increased the cast speed of manually summoning Locusts by 33%.
Summon Spriggan
  • Added a downed animation for the Summon Spriggan companion.

Passives

Druid
  • Force of Nature now properly states that it grants added melee and spell physical damage, instead of adaptive spell damage. This is only a tooltip change.
  • Force of Nature node now also adds 25% armor shred chance for Locusts as an 8 point bonus.

Sound

  • Updated the sound of Roar for Primal Bear companions.
  • Updated sounds for the Summon Bear skill.
  • Updated the sound for purchasing a stash tab.
  • Changed the sound effect for Fire Nova.
  • Removed placeholder sounds from Entangling Roots seeds.
  • Fixed a missing sound for the Voidfused Forge’s magma pool attack.
  • Improved mixing for casting sound effects.

Performance

  • Improved the performance and reduced the visual noise of Ice Bite, which is used by Primal Wolf companions and Frozen Wolf enemies.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug which caused the monster mod restrictions to be ignored. For example, Rare Void Horrors could have the Summons Ethereal Reflections mod in 0.8.4, which was not intended.
  • Fixed a bug where dying right as you changed from one Druid form to another would break your character’s visuals and gameplay until you relogged.
  • Likely fixed a bug where Elder Erza would sometimes not spawn at the end of Last Refuge Outskirts.
  • Fixed Locusts not targeting Lagon.
  • Fixed Locusts getting stuck after spawning in certain situations.
  • Fixed a bug where Fury Leap's Rise and Poisonous Thicket nodes gave less chance to summon vines than intended.
  • Fixed a bug where Upheaval Totems with Rejuvenating Splinters could not shatter other totems.
  • Fixed a bug where Crowstorm cast via Swarmblade Form's Inspiring Swarm would cast in front of the crows instead of at the targeted location.
  • Fixed a bug where Abyssal Echoes's Rippling Corrosion only applied its armor shred if you also had the Potent Corruption node.
  • Fixed a bug where refreshing Ravaging Aura’s duration did not work (it would end as if you hadn’t triggered it again).
  • Fixed a bug which prevented the Primalist idol affix which granted mana back upon transforming back into human form from working.
  • Fixed a bug where Swipe's Way of the Hunt node granted ten times more leech than intended.
  • Fixed a bug where Thorn Shield with the Glacial Grove node could cast Maelstrom on allies without needing Maelstrom's Storm's Aid node.
  • Fixed a bug where Ice Thorns' Barbed Thorns node granted 30% bleed chance and 5% more damage per point, instead of the stated 20% bleed chance.
  • Fixed a bug where the damage bonus from Serpent Strike's Septic Wounds applied twice to targets afflicted by both blind and blinding poison, and clarified its tooltip to reflect this.
  • Fixed a somewhat rare bug that could cause the player to move in the wrong direction when trying to pick up items from the ground.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Formosus, Argentus and Rahyeh to not say their voice lines in the Monolith of Fate.
  • Fixed a minor audio bug that could occur when the player turned around very quickly.
  • Fixed a bug where Entangling Roots's wrap VFX on enemies did not match its duration if you had the Entrapped node.
  • Fixed a bug where Storm Crawlers did not lose their lightning VFX upon death.
  • Fixed the Acolyte holding spears in an incorrect position.
  • Clarified that Werebear's Bringer of Storms node only works for Maul and Rampage.

Changed files in this update

