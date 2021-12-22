Update - December 22, 2021

This update adds some improvements to placing buildings and other large structures, along with a new UI feature for notifications to the player.

Occasionally a building could be placed such that some of the terrain underneath the building stuck up above floor level, which of course looks unrealistic. To address this issue and to improve things a bit in other ways, a few features have been added. When initially placing buildings, the height of the building relative to the land beneath it can be adjusted, so a building can be raised up to make sure terrain does not poke thru the floor. Also, once a building has been placed, it's placement can be adjusted somewhat. It can be rotated, moved around a bit, and it's height raised or lowered. And finally, buildings can be dismantled entirely, with the player receiving a full refund of resources and credits that were used to originally purchase the building. These features help with the issue of terrain sometimes sticking up thru floors, but also gives base-building a lot more flexibility, for example if a player decides to move most of their base to another area entirely.

The new UI feature is an area on the right side of the screen for notices to appear, which remain until the player decides to clear them out. Previously, notices appeared briefly and then vanished, and sometimes a player would not see one when it was visible. Now, various important notices remain visible. Often they have additional information which can be viewed by clicking on them, and sometimes have interactions available in a pop-up window, such as initiating a dialog with an NPC who wants to have a conversation with the player. The game has (the beginnings of) an event system, and these 'right side notices' will be a primary way to let the player know about important events or issues they should be aware of. They also function similar to a 'mail box' feature that some games have.