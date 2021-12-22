Update 1.90 released!

Hey Runners!

First of all... Ho-Ho-Ho! Osumia Games wish you all a...

2021 is coming to an end and it has been a very special period for us. Thank you all so much for the support over the years, as we know some Runners are still here from the beginning of our journey!

This year 2021, the RUNNING WITH RIFLES family has grown by another 315.000 members and on top of that, over 150.000 DLC units sold complete those insane numbers. This is by far a record year, and that is 6 years after the release of the game! It looks like continuously publishing updates and having a very strong modding scene has paid off.

Speaking about records, we broke another one for concurrent players back in May with over 14.000 Runners playing at the same time!

We certainly weren't prepared for the sudden influx yet with some intense server management we came through it! :)

Some other insights about the year 2021's review include 30 updates with 7 major ones and still having an awesome community which provided new goodies for 2 community boxes!

Alright, enough with the numbers as we also have another update being released!

While the Halloween event was mainly a success, we decided to make a (small this time!) Xmas event by including a new enemy type, the Grinch!

The Grinch is similar to the Elite Ripper from the Halloween event, hence a pain! He will always drop a Xmas gift on death, which is mainly stuff for sale to avoid the dogged hunt for temporary rares that we experienced during the last event.

We've also prepared an update for owners of the RUNNING WITH RIFLES: WW2 DLCs!

We're adding in one new weapon to the game, as well as one new 'undead' enemy type to the special Undead gamemode, plus a variety of other changes.

The new weapon is the Sauer M30 Luftwaffe 'Drilling', a unique shotgun and rifle combination weapon meant to help a crashed Pilot survive in the wilderness. Featuring a powerful double-barrel Shotgun mode that can switch to a devastating 9.3x74mm Rifle mode, this gun packs a punch! It can be found carried by Fallschirmjaeger 'Veteran' and 'Sniper' soldiers on the game's final maps, Operation: Sealion and Operation: Varsity. It is also available to the player in the WW2: Undead mode right in the Armory, but locked behind a bit of XP!

Speaking of the Undead mode, regarding that new enemy type being added: the "Undead Spitter"! This armless abomination horks acidic gobs of liquid to a medium distance, and can put some pressure on the player to stay mobile. With the new Spitter we are also adding in Opel Blitz trucks to the map, as the Spitter can damage those, and occasionally a regular Shambler might spit acid on them too (but they will only spit on vehicles, not on regular soldiers.)

Alongside these changes, back to the PACIFIC theatre, the M1 Garand 60mm Grenade Launcher weapon is being redesigned - it will now feature two firemodes which switch its projectile type. The main firemode will now be the M49A2 High Explosive Mortar shell (adapted to fire from a rifle), and the other will be the M9A1 Anti-Tank Grenade.

Furthermore a couple balance changes and bug fixes have been made, and we updated the names of a couple weapons discovered to be inaccurate. Full changelog below!

Thank you!

Keep on running,

Your Osumia Games

Changelog v1.90 (Vanilla):

maps: few fixes here and there

dominance: added stashes in most maps

dominance: added on more base and reworked Blackgold Estuary

Man vs. Zombies: all higher tier zombies have different damage models to get an idea about how damaged they are

Man vs. Zombies: player damage models added

invasion: Grinch enemy added over the xmas event

invasion: Xmas box added

Changelog v1.90 (WW2):

NEW Content:

WW2 Undead enemy types: NEW Zombie "Spitter" type enemy added to the Undead mode!

WW2 Undead: Opel Blitz trucks now spawn around the map

WW2 Undead: Common Zombies now have a small chance to use acid-spit, but only against vehicles, such as the Opel Blitz

weapons: NEW Sauer M30 Luftwaffe "Drilling" Shotgun added to the game! This double-Shotgun + underbarrel Rifle combo packs a lot of punch. Can be found on Fallschirmjaeger Veterans and Snipers on Sealion and Varsity, and is also available to the Player's armoury on the WW2 Undead mode!

weapons: REDESIGNED M1 Garand 60mm Grenade Launcher. Can now change grenade types between High-Explosive (anti-personnel) and Anti-Tank

BALANCE Changes:

maps: Arnhem wave-defense section has been rebalanced, reducing the number of enemy soldiers, vehicles, and artillery strikes to make it easier when playing alone

maps: Hill 262 in Allied campaign - added an Allied Armoury Truck

weapons: M1 Garand 60mm Grenade Launcher - the High-Explosive mode now has a 6m blast radius instead of 5.5m. Reload speed is slightly slowed down to compensate. The new Anti-Tank Grenade mode works mostly like the secondary-slot AT Rifle Grenades, but deals slightly more damage

calls: Strafing Run projectiles' blast radius raised from 2.75m to 3m

vehicles: raised the respawn time of most Landing Craft in the Pacific campaign based on community request

UNDEAD BALANCE Changes:

weapons: all Semi-Automatic Rifles now deal slightly more damage

weapons: all Mobile style Heavy Machine Guns no longer have a penalty to their damage

BUG Fixes and Tweaks: