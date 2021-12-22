 Skip to content

MORDHAU update for 22 December 2021

Patch #24 - Hotfix 1

Patch #24 - Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #24 Hotfix 1 Changelog 22/12/2021

Small batch of fixes to address some issues on Noria, as well as some other miscellaneous problems.

General

  • Fixed some climb exploits and stuck spots on Noria
  • Fixed Horde spawns on HRD_Noria
  • Tweaked audio on Cortile
  • Fixed music on Castello being duplicated
  • Fixed players sometimes getting stuck in the ground after getting revived in Horde
  • Fixed Horde HUD button prompts not corresponding to bound button
  • “Elite knight” enemies no longer use the boss icon in Horde
  • Potential fix for the palace gate on Invasion Noria not getting destroyed
  • Temporarily disabled the spawn screen icon overlap fix as it was causing issues
  • Removed wrong patterns from the Leather pads over hosen
  • Added missing archer arms to the scale tunic
  • Removed lion arms combo with the peasant shirt
  • Added chain boots to t2 armored hosen variations
  • Fixed some AI stuckspots on HRD_Castello and HRD_Crossroads
  • Purchaseable bandages in Horde now use the intended settings
  • Fixed Horde items instantly appearing in your hand after getting restocked from 0 ammo
  • Fixed a bug with the ammo auto-restocking present in Horde. It will now start restocking once ammo changes, not in fixed intervals
  • Changes to auto join, parties of <=3 players will be grouped together whenever possible. Parties of >=4 players (4-6) will be split evenly across teams when possible.
  • Water wheels on Noria should no longer block projectiles
  • Added Scimitar to HRD_Camp

Changed files in this update

