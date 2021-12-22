Patch #24 Hotfix 1 Changelog 22/12/2021
Small batch of fixes to address some issues on Noria, as well as some other miscellaneous problems.
General
- Fixed some climb exploits and stuck spots on Noria
- Fixed Horde spawns on HRD_Noria
- Tweaked audio on Cortile
- Fixed music on Castello being duplicated
- Fixed players sometimes getting stuck in the ground after getting revived in Horde
- Fixed Horde HUD button prompts not corresponding to bound button
- “Elite knight” enemies no longer use the boss icon in Horde
- Potential fix for the palace gate on Invasion Noria not getting destroyed
- Temporarily disabled the spawn screen icon overlap fix as it was causing issues
- Removed wrong patterns from the Leather pads over hosen
- Added missing archer arms to the scale tunic
- Removed lion arms combo with the peasant shirt
- Added chain boots to t2 armored hosen variations
- Fixed some AI stuckspots on HRD_Castello and HRD_Crossroads
- Purchaseable bandages in Horde now use the intended settings
- Fixed Horde items instantly appearing in your hand after getting restocked from 0 ammo
- Fixed a bug with the ammo auto-restocking present in Horde. It will now start restocking once ammo changes, not in fixed intervals
- Changes to auto join, parties of <=3 players will be grouped together whenever possible. Parties of >=4 players (4-6) will be split evenly across teams when possible.
- Water wheels on Noria should no longer block projectiles
- Added Scimitar to HRD_Camp
Changed files in this update