 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

OplitisAV update for 22 December 2021

PATCH INPUT SETTINGS - 0.1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7928271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content

  • Added the options to change the mouse and keyboard inputs
  • Added three new types of enemies: Barrage, spawner and slime

Balancement

  • Drops now spawn in the Ceo boss room
  • The Stheno boss room is now way smaller
  • The Prometheus boss room is now way smaller

Fixes

  • The health drop is now less bright
  • The left mouse button should now function properly when shooting or performing other actions
  • The enemies now slightly try to predict the movement of the player, to provide a better chasing action
  • The enemies should no longer spawn near the player when entering a room

Changed files in this update

OplitisAV Content Depot 1741421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.