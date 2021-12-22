PATCH INPUT SETTINGS - 0.1.1.0

New content
- Added the options to change the mouse and keyboard inputs
- Added three new types of enemies: Barrage, spawner and slime
Balancement
- Drops now spawn in the Ceo boss room
- The Stheno boss room is now way smaller
- The Prometheus boss room is now way smaller
Fixes
- The health drop is now less bright
- The left mouse button should now function properly when shooting or performing other actions
- The enemies now slightly try to predict the movement of the player, to provide a better chasing action
- The enemies should no longer spawn near the player when entering a room
Changed files in this update