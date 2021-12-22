Update: Very Tiny Fix

In the previous update, there was a little bug with the Dax achievement being hard to get for players who already had the older version of the game.

This update provides a simple backup method for obtaining the achievement. If you don't have the achievement, but you do have him unlocked, try this:

Start a new game with Dax. The achievement for unlocking him should trigger automatically.

OK -- I hope that you have fun playing! Thanks for everything.

Have a wonderful Christmas! 🎄