Jubilee update for 22 December 2021

Update: Very Tiny Fix

Update: Very Tiny Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7928236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the previous update, there was a little bug with the Dax achievement being hard to get for players who already had the older version of the game.

This update provides a simple backup method for obtaining the achievement. If you don't have the achievement, but you do have him unlocked, try this:

Start a new game with Dax. The achievement for unlocking him should trigger automatically.

OK -- I hope that you have fun playing! Thanks for everything.

Have a wonderful Christmas! 🎄

Changed files in this update

Jubilee Content Depot 1774221
  • Loading history…
