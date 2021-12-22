Update 5 -- u5v0:550

The main feature of the update is the addition of new languages: German, Simplified Chinese and French.
Also improved the loading resources of the game when you first start. Previously, they were loaded on the background of a black screen and the application hung.
Patch notes
- Added new languages: Simplified Chinese, French, German.
- Improved texts in English and Russian.
- Supported asynchronous loading of game resources on first start.
- Added 1 arena room.
- The player can now kick the Bear Trap.
Game versions
- Windows u5v0:550
- Linux u5v0:551
Changed files in this update