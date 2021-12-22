 Skip to content

Carrot Heart update for 22 December 2021

Update 5 -- u5v0:550

Build 7928217

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main feature of the update is the addition of new languages: German, Simplified Chinese and French.

Also improved the loading resources of the game when you first start. Previously, they were loaded on the background of a black screen and the application hung.

Patch notes

  • Added new languages: Simplified Chinese, French, German.
  • Improved texts in English and Russian.
  • Supported asynchronous loading of game resources on first start.
  • Added 1 arena room.
  • The player can now kick the Bear Trap.

Game versions

  • Windows u5v0:550
  • Linux u5v0:551

Changed files in this update

