Update 1.04

Greetings, friends!
We are glad to announce that v.1.04 content update has finally been completed.
In this version, we paid the utmost attention to the quality of life updates we decided upon in earlier community posts.
Now you can finally use your own picture files to create portraits for your character, and even customize their appearance in-game.
Also Trudograd now supports the ATOM Cloud save transfer system, using which you can not only save progress between different versions of the game on different devices, but also transfer a character from the original ATOM RPG to Trudograd, using our cloud server instead of an actual save file.
Based on your suggestions, we introduced the mechanic of comparing equipment, expanded the set of icons for aimed shots, and of course added several new characters, quests and locations to the game.
There is still a lot of work ahead of us, for example, the creation of a ModKit, but for now we hope that you will appreciate the work we have done so far, and get enough pleasant impressions from returning to the snow-covered streets of Trudograd :)
In conclusion, we would like to thank you again for your support and wish you a pleasant game, as well as a very merry Christmas and a happy upcoming New Year. And now… Let there be ATOM!
Changelog:
- Implemented support for ATOM Cloud;
- Added the ability to customize the portrait and character during creation;
- Added new random encounters;
- Added a new bunker with its own quest;
- Added new characters;
- Added a new mechanic for comparing items;
- A new set of icons for aimed shots;
- Work has been done to optimize the game on low-end devices;
- Fixed a bug that did not allow to hand over the task to Shapkevich when switching from revolutionaries to the police;
- Fixed a bug due to which the quest Mother's Heart did not end correctly;
- Fixed a bug in the vignette of the Cockfighting ring quest;
- Fixed a bug where the tellurium quest would not close if you rob Cipollino first;
- Fixed a bug that caused the console to appear during a dialogue with Arashi in the village;
- Fixed a bug where the transferred weight of the player and teammates did not change when carrying a stack of items;
- Fixed a bug with looping Laptev's song;
- Fixed a bug where alternative attacks were incorrectly displayed for some types of weapons;
- Fixed a bug where moving an item to the belt slot caused the console to appear;
- Fixed a bug where the blow with the butt of the weapon option disappeared after cutscenes;
- Fixed bugs in localizations;
- Minor edits and fixes.
