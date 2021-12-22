Update 1.04

Greetings, friends!

We are glad to announce that v.1.04 content update has finally been completed.

In this version, we paid the utmost attention to the quality of life updates we decided upon in earlier community posts.



Now you can finally use your own picture files to create portraits for your character, and even customize their appearance in-game.



Also Trudograd now supports the ATOM Cloud save transfer system, using which you can not only save progress between different versions of the game on different devices, but also transfer a character from the original ATOM RPG to Trudograd, using our cloud server instead of an actual save file.



Based on your suggestions, we introduced the mechanic of comparing equipment, expanded the set of icons for aimed shots, and of course added several new characters, quests and locations to the game.

There is still a lot of work ahead of us, for example, the creation of a ModKit, but for now we hope that you will appreciate the work we have done so far, and get enough pleasant impressions from returning to the snow-covered streets of Trudograd :)

In conclusion, we would like to thank you again for your support and wish you a pleasant game, as well as a very merry Christmas and a happy upcoming New Year. And now… Let there be ATOM!

Changelog: