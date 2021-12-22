Now with German text & subtitles

With this update, I added German text and subtitles. You can now play the whole game in German. All audio will still be English, but I hope that German text language support is a welcome addition for some of you.

​As some players have pointed out that they would prefer if the audio from the speakers would be more evenly hearable from all over the room. Until now, the sound was purely spatial which reinforced the impression that the sound came from the speakers. I decided to go with a mixed approach. You should now always hear the voice lines, but there is still some 3D effect to it (when you get closer to the speaker or further away). I hope you like it this way as much as I do.

I also fixed some minor bugs and implemented some small improvements. If you encounter any bugs, please consider reporting them to me. Thank you very much for reading and playing.

Have fun!