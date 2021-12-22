 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Absolute Territory update for 22 December 2021

2.3.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7928191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.3.0 Release (20211222)

Overview

Flight Assist can be turned off for a 'float mode' experience.

Gameplay

  • Added - Flight Assist can be turned off (no default binding)
  • Added - Reverse throttle toggle (no default binding)
  • Added - Visual indicators when flight assist turned off, with X,Y,Z local velocity indicators
  • Added - Projectiles now inherit velocity from the shooter
  • Fixed - Target Offscreen Indicator was fading out when the selected target was behind the player (didnt happen in VR mode)

Simulator Modes

  • Fixed - Text elements were no longer displaying in Simulator Waves and Gauntlet (broken in 2.2.0)

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1130881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.