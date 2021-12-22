2.3.0 Patch Notes

2.3.0 Release (20211222)
Overview
Flight Assist can be turned off for a 'float mode' experience.
Gameplay
- Added - Flight Assist can be turned off (no default binding)
- Added - Reverse throttle toggle (no default binding)
- Added - Visual indicators when flight assist turned off, with X,Y,Z local velocity indicators
- Added - Projectiles now inherit velocity from the shooter
- Fixed - Target Offscreen Indicator was fading out when the selected target was behind the player (didnt happen in VR mode)
Simulator Modes
- Fixed - Text elements were no longer displaying in Simulator Waves and Gauntlet (broken in 2.2.0)
Changed files in this update