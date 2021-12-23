Patchnotes (1.0.11)

• Christmas has arrived! Check out the new set and more!
• A new map will be available soon! Stay tuned for updates!
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
• Christmas has arrived! Check out the new set and more!
• A new map will be available soon! Stay tuned for updates!
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year :)
Changed files in this update