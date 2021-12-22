Christmas Update is available

Christmas Update including 10 brand new vehicles is available.
There are different types of vehicles in the update.
Such as 3 passenger Vans,
2 Pickup Truck,
A 6x6 Offroad Truck,
A City Bus,
A Mini Bus,
A Panelvan,
A Station Wagon car,
We also fixed a few game braking bugs, improved engine and transmissions, optimized gamepad driving.
There will be an additional 5 vehicles in Christmas Update part 2 next week.
We are continuously working to improve the game. Share your thoughts about the game with us.
Realityocean Games
Changed files in this update