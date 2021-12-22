 Skip to content

EQDRIVE.IO update for 22 December 2021

Christmas Update is available

Share · View all patches · Build 7928181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas Update including 10 brand new vehicles is available.

There are different types of vehicles in the update.

Such as 3 passenger Vans,

2 Pickup Truck,

A 6x6 Offroad Truck,

A City Bus,

A Mini Bus,

A Panelvan,

A Station Wagon car,

We also fixed a few game braking bugs, improved engine and transmissions, optimized gamepad driving.

There will be an additional 5 vehicles in Christmas Update part 2 next week.

We are continuously working to improve the game. Share your thoughts about the game with us.

Realityocean Games

