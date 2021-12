We have updated English version for <Epiphyllum in Love>.

We appreciate HaZE for the translation who also helped us in the <Cross Princess>!

It will automatically switch to English subtitle if your steam language setting is English.

You can also select language at "Properties - Language".

Thank you for your patience!

We'll keep improving the localization content. Let us know if you find any issues.

Please feel free to mail us by info@nvlsoft.com