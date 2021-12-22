 Skip to content

The Abandoned update for 22 December 2021

Version 1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7928158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Complete interior redesign of first floor.
  • Enemy Waves: Enemies now spawn in waves and are found in almost every room.
  • Player Journal now also tracks total enemies killed and completed waves.
  • Added post processing effects
  • Room Traps: Traps are now a thing, so if the room looks safe be cautious!
  • Slightly more intuitive UI (More work to be done here next update).

