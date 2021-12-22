Version 1.2 Update

New Features:
- Complete interior redesign of first floor.
- Enemy Waves: Enemies now spawn in waves and are found in almost every room.
- Player Journal now also tracks total enemies killed and completed waves.
- Added post processing effects
- Room Traps: Traps are now a thing, so if the room looks safe be cautious!
- Slightly more intuitive UI (More work to be done here next update).
Join the Public Beta Test: (password) SlyCatTester
Join the Abandoned Discord: https://discord.gg/qKwvZbpTVu
Support: support@slycatgames.com
Changed files in this update